Amazon Put Its Best-Selling New Balance Sneakers on Sale for Under $50 Today

Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, Zoë Kravitz, and Jennifer Garner are just a few of New Balance’s A-list fans, and if you’re after a pair of the brand’s famous sneakers, now’s your chance to get them for under $50.

Amazon just marked down its best-selling women’s cross training shoe, the New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize sneaker. The shopper-loved shoe, which has earned close to 2,400 five-star reviews, is now on sale for 25 percent off and going for just $49.

Buy It! New Balance Women’s FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker, $48.74 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

While some sneakers are either best suited for casual activities like running errands or strictly designed to be super supportive for running, these comfortable shoes are versatile enough to wear for everything. The Prime-eligible sneakers work for cross-training, running, walking, and more. “These are like walking on a cloud for both everyday wear and workouts,” one reviewer wrote on Amazon.

Shoppers love their supportive soles, lightweight feel, and the 40+ color options offered. Owners also rave about their slip-on design, which makes them easy to get on and off, and their simple look that pairs well with everything from workout leggings to jeans. It’s no wonder they’re a best-seller overall.

Reviewers also appreciate the range of sizes available, claiming they’re a great choice if you need a roomier shoe. “I have wide feet, so I was really glad to be able to order in wide and they are sooo comfortable,” one reviewer wrote. “Super cute and on trend as well. They are really light and breathable, so I wear both with and without socks. I love these shoes!”

More Amazon New Balance Women’s Sneaker Deals:

These under-$50 kicks are just one of the many New Balance shoes currently on sale at Amazon. The retailer also discounted the brand’s iconic 220 V1 sneaker and the equally popular Fresh Foam Arishi V2 running shoe.

If you need a new pair of sneakers that will support your feet for tons of activities — working out, running errands, or simply hanging out at home — one of these on-sale shoes is sure to suit your style, and if not, there are even more to browse through New Balance’s Amazon store.