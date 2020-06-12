Tyler Cameron Catches New Bachelor Matt James Going Pantsless During GMA Interview

The Bachelor's new leading man was also sporting the famous salmon blazer that Tyler Cameron and other contestants shared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette

Newly announced Bachelor Matt James may have looked business-casual during his remote interview segment with Good Morning America on Friday, but he kept things very casual on the bottom — and thanks to his best friend and former Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron, his secret was revealed to all on social media.

As James, 28, was interviewed about being selected as the Bachelor franchise's first-ever black male lead, he looked dapper in a blue button-up and blazer. But behind-the-scenes, Cameron, 27, filmed James sitting in a chair facing the camera wearing nothing more than a pair of blue boxer briefs on the bottom. Cameron panned the camera over to his TV which was airing GMA live (which only showed James' top half) and then panned back to James and made a surprised face at the camera.

"Let's go @mattjames919," Cameron captioned the Instagram Story video. James reposted the video on his own Instagram Story and said, "Blessed & Honored 🙌🏽 Proverbs 18:24 🤞🏽."

James also appeared to borrow an item of clothing from his friend's closet for the special appearance: the iconic salmon blazer that was shared among Bachelorette contestants when Cameron appeared on the series.

On Friday morning, GMA announced James' new history-making role with a statement from ABC saying they are "privileged to have Matt" as the first black Bachelor.

"We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience," the statement read. "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”

Before this, Rachel Lindsay made history as the first black female lead of the ABC franchise for season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017.

James' selection as the Bachelor is something that Cameron, who runs the charity organization ABC Food Tours with him, seemed to predict. When PEOPLE caught up with Cameron in August 2019 and he joked: "I can't wait to watch him next year," while pointing to James who laughed.

“With everything going on with ABC, I can’t really talk about it,” James quipped.