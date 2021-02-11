The 27-piece collection features everything from scrunchies and pajama sets to wallpaper

Netflix's To All the Boys Is Now a Home and Clothing Collection in Target

Get ready to channel major Lara Jean Covey vibes with the new home and clothing collection from Target!

The 27-piece collection — which is timed to the release of the third and final film To All the Boys: Always and Forever this Friday — features everything from scrunchies to pajama sets.

Graphic tees and sweatshirts sport the Adler High logo, and a cozy plush pink blanket shows love for all the boys in Lara Jean's life, including Peter K and John Ambrose.

Fans of the trilogy can also transform their room into a replica of Lara Jean's, with wallpaper that looks just like her familiar blue floral wall mural.

The collection ranges in price from $5.99-$179.99.

The upcoming To All The Boys film, which the cast filmed back-to-back with the second movie, marks the final installment in the franchise based on Jenny Han's young adult series.

In the trailer released last month, Lara Jean (Lana Candor) must figure out what the future of her and Peter's (Noah Centineo) relationship looks like now that he got accepted to Stanford in California and she didn't. To complicate things even more, Lara Jean seems to be falling in love with New York City — 3,000 miles away!

Lara Jean's sisters, played by Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish, help guide her in the third movie, as does her dad (John Corbett) and his new girlfriend (Sarayu Blue). And of course, Lara Jean's best friend Chris (Madeleine Arthur) stands by her side for their final year of high school.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever premieres February 12 on Netflix.