Net-a-Porter Suspends All Shopping Services in U.S., Europe and the Middle East Due to Coronavirus

Luxury retailer Net-a-Porter, a beloved online shopping outpost offering brands ranging from Chanel to Ganni, announced Friday morning that they would be temporarily shutting down warehouses in the United States and Europe, effectively ceasing service for a majority of the globe.

In an email to its loyal customers, the company prefaced the announcement by stressing that safety of staff and consumers is its first priority. The statement read, “It is hard to navigate the unknown, but we want to do everything we can to keep our colleagues, community and customers safe.”

RELATED: 40 Fashion and Beauty Brands Giving Back During the Coronavirus Pandemic

“We have made the difficult decision to close our distribution centers in the US and Europe, thus temporarily suspending service in these regions including the Middle East. Our Asia-Pacific service remains open.”

On the retail destination’s home page, users are blocked from entering, and instead receive the following message: “For the health and safety of our community, we have temporarily closed our Distribution Centre until further notice. We hope you are all staying safe and look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

The digital shopping site is owned by Yoox Net-Aa-Porter Group, which also controls Porter Magazine and Mr. Porter—the company’s retail site for men. While Mr. Porter is allowing shoppers to view merchandise, the brand is also not accepting orders. A statement from the website says, “We are operating in line with advice from the World Health Organisation and the local authorities. We constantly make sure that all appropriate health and hygiene standards are adhered to.”

RELATED: Ralph Lauren, Gap Inc., Begin Producing Protective Gear for Hospital Workers amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Although the brand is unsure when they will be able to reopen the site for the affected regions, they are continuing to create content on social media. “Please continue to visit our social channels, @netaporter @portermagazine, as well as our YouTube channel, and stay tuned for our emails featuring inspirational daily content during this unsettling time, from style escapism to beauty and wellness tips.”