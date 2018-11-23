What to Buy on Major Sale at Net-a-Porter This Black Friday

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Net-a-Porter sale season, that is. It happens to be Black Friday, and while that’s a distinctly American holiday, the British online retailer is offering up to 50 percent off its impeccably-curated designer wares right now. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or the perfect post-Turkey Day pick-me-up (a new handbag, perhaps?) you’re bound to find just the thing at Net-a-Porter’s killer sale, which applies to clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, accessories, and more. Better still, there are options at every price point, from J.Crew’s supercool update on your go-to denim jacket to a luxe scarf from Meghan Markle-loved brand Givenchy. Our one word of advice? Hurry, because these designer deals disappear faster than the leftovers from grandma’s famous pumpkin pie. Scroll through to shop 11 of our top picks from the sale.

Trench Coat

Buy It! Sea Kamille Checked Woven and Stretch-Cotton Poplin Trench Coat, $387.50 (orig. $775); net-a-porter.com

Cable-Knit Sweater

Buy It! Michael Michael Kors Cable-Knit Sweater, $157.50 (orig. $225); net-a-porter.com

Wide-Legged Jeans

Buy It! Vince Cropped High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, $112.50 (orig. $225); net-a-porter.com

Classic Wallet

Buy It! Marc Jacobs Textured Leather Wallet, $90 (orig. $180); net-a-porter.com

Denim Jacket

Buy It! J.Crew Denim Wrap Jacket, $66 (orig. $110); net-a-porter.com

Satin Bag

Buy It! Staud Grace Satin Tote, $150 (orig. $240); net-a-porter.com

Ankle Boots

Buy It! Aquazzura Quant Patent-Leather Ankle Boots, $447.50 (orig. $895); net-a-porter.com

Gold Earrings

Buy It! J.W. Anderson Gold Plated Earrings, $220 (orig. $440); net-a-porter.com

Shoulder Bag

Buy It! Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag, $575 (orig. $1,150); net-a-porter.com

Printed Dress

Buy It! Rixo London Noleen Paneled Printed Silk-Crepe Wrap Dress, $215 (orig. $430); net-a-porter.com

Cozy Scarf

Buy It! Givenchy Wool and Cashmere Blend Jacquard Scarf, $630 (orig. $900); net-a-porter.com