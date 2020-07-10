Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Ultra-Lightweight $23 Midi Dress

“This is one of my favorite dresses that I have ever bought on Amazon”

There are summer dresses and then there are ultra-lightweight, breezy, comfortable, and stylish dresses with hundreds of five-star ratings that shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you’re in the market for the latter, we’ve found one that checks all of the boxes and, best of all, won’t break the bank. Enter: the $23 Nerlerolian Adjustable Strappy Split Midi Dress on Amazon.

With over 700 five-star reviews, this summer-ready midi dress is climbing the Amazon charts — and for good reason. Made from a super lightweight polyester-chiffon material, this dress is perfect for wearing on hot summer days, to restaurants, and more. In fact, shoppers have found this dress to be so versatile, they’ve even worn it as a beach coverup, too.

“I love this dress. I bought it for our beach vacation. It was perfect to just cover up a bathing suit or to wear out to dinner in the evening,” one shopper wrote. “You can even throw a sweater over it to dress it up a little bit. I wore it to a graduation party last weekend with a jean jacket over it and it looked really cute!”

Not only is the Nerlerolian midi dress easy to dress up or down, it’s also ridiculously comfortable thanks to its adjustable spaghetti straps and drawstring waist. “Add to cart right now! It’s a super gorgeous dress,” another shopper wrote. “It’s very flattering with the elastic hitting at my smallest part of my body just under the bust line, which made me look tiny.”

“This is one of my favorite dresses that I have ever bought on Amazon,” another customer wrote. “It’s true to size, feels comfortable, has an adjustable waist, and has just the right amount of fabric so it doesn’t feel like you’re swimming in it. Another bonus is that it doesn’t wrinkle!”

Available in 10 gorgeous colors, including sapphire blue, marigold, navy, and purple, this dress is bound to become your new go-to for everything from BBQs to pool days this season.

