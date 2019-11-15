Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This $13 Infinity Scarf — and It Comes in 30 Colors

Image zoom Amazon

If you don’t have a cozy, go-to scarf yet (or desperately need to upgrade your old one), over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have a recommendation for you: the Neosan Thick Ribbed Infinity Scarf.

The popular scarf is the number two best-selling scarf on the retail giant, comes in 30 color options (yes, seriously), a few different knit patterns, and is made from a “pashmina-like soft acrylic”material. Prices start as low as $10 depending on the color and knit you choose, but a majority of the scarves retail at $13. Customers rave that the scarf is super warm and flattering, and many say they’re impressed at how high-quality it is for its low price.

“Wow, from the price, I expected it to come and be not very great in quality or durability. However, this was a magical surprise. I got it in cream/off white. It’s a beautiful cream color and it is thick and solid in its construction. I’m totally impressed. I have paid more for other scarves that were much more thin and flimsy. This is warm and sturdy,” one shopper wrote. “The ribbing is great. I wear it constantly. It is not overly long, though, so wrapping it twice around your neck makes for a very fitted look.”

Plus, reviewers say the scarf is long enough to be worn in multiple styles, including looped around your head and as a shawl.

“Seriously, don’t even bother getting ear muffs, you could just use this scarf and loop it around your neck and ears and it will keep you soooo warm. Also, you can transform it into a shawl if you’d like as well. The color was absolutely beautiful and exactly like the picture. The material is very soft!” another customer wrote. “I used it as a neck pillow many times and an eye cover for when it was too bright and I was trying to get some rest. And so warm and comfy! 10/10 great purchase! (For reference, I backpacked through Canada for a little over a week and this scarf was absolutely great in keeping my comfort and warmth levels elevated).”

Neosan also makes a slightly different version of the scarf that comes in another knit style and even more colors (41, to be exact).

For such a low price, this cozy and colorful scarf is definitely must-have winter staple!