NeNe Leakes is calling shade!

During Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen pointed out that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star re-wore a lacy red Marchesa Notte dress in this season of the show after previously wearing it two years prior. Leakes, 51, was not amused by the comment and clapped back on Instagram on Monday.

“Can somebody please tell me what was the point of this? Like i don’t get it. That was 2 years ago i wore this dress ONCE, so i can’t sit in a confessional with it on @bravoandy How many times have you recycled your suits and ties? #pointless #messy why you care?” she wrote alongside the WWHL clip.

She added, “It’s enough that we #RHOA ladies come for each other and now we have to worry about executives coming for us! No i mean coming for me! It’s not cool. Wasn’t you interviewing those girls? What you mad about? Y’all stay coming for me but soon as i say something or do something I’m wrong🤷🏽‍♀️ I DONT APPRECIATE THIS AT ALL #marchesanotte.”

Image zoom Bravo

During the segment, Cohen playfully pointed out that the red dress Leakes wore in her interview confessional in this season of RHOA was previously worn by her during a WWHL “doorbell” special in Los Angeles. He showed a side-by-side photo of the reality star wearing the strappy off-the-shoulder frock two years apart.

“By the way, one of NeNe’s confessional looks this year is the same dress she wore to our big doorbell show in L.A. where the strap broke,” Cohen said. “So I guess she fixed her strap, which we love. You know what we just love our eagle-eyed researchers here.”

WWHL guest and fellow RHOA cast member Eva Marcille burst out laughing, prompting the TV host to backtrack: “Why was that shady? Huh? I didn’t mean for that to be shady,” he said.

Image zoom Nene Leakes/Instagram

“You’re just like me…sometimes it comes out,” Marcille, who has feuded with Leakes in the past, responded.

The RHOA OG didn’t back down on Instagram. A few hours after her initial clapback, Leakes shared a second post — this time showing several Hollywood A-listers including Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian West and Kate Middleton re-wearing their favorite styles.

“SWIPE: Not sure why women who are public figures can’t repeat an outfit but these ladies did it fabulously and i will continue to do so whenever i feel like it. I love my clothes,” she captioned the series of photos.

“Pay him no mind. 👌🏽 Love that you are wearing it again. Fashion is suppose to be worn more than once,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Girl those fits aren’t cheap, and some looks should definitely be rocked more than once! I’m all for it! 🙌🏽❤️”

Image zoom Getty Images

Cohen, seemingly standing by his comment, addressed the situation by replying to a fan’s Tweet with a meme of none other than the reality star herself.

Throughout the day, several social media users pointed out that this isn’t the first time Leakes has recycled a glamorous dress for a RHOA confessional.

“The thing about Nene is she has never be ashamed of wearing clothes more than once. She’s done this several times throughout the years. Nobody had any clue until last night on #WWHL. Seems as though your team is just not as efficient and quick as you think @Andy #RHOA,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

PEOPLE has reached out to Bravo for comment.