NeNe Leakes is committed to learning a new skill during self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, appeared on Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live alongside Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell, where she told host Andy Cohen that she’s been watching makeup tutorials on YouTube while at home.

“A lot of us, like me and Lisa, wear makeup when we’re on camera so I don’t really know how to do my makeup that good,” Leakes said. “So I went on YouTube and found a YouTuber that’s teaching beginners how to do makeup. I’m learning how to do makeup every morning. I have a beginner’s class on YouTube.”

“Wow!” Rinna said, seemingly impressed.

Leakes also revealed that she’s also been applying press-on nails herself because, “Girls like me and Lisa, we want to look fabulous all the time,” the reality star explained. “But we can’t get to our hair and makeup people [right now].”

Aside from learning how to do her own glam, Leakes shared that she’s also coping with social distancing by doing chores around the house: “I decided every morning I was going to make my bed because I was getting out of my bed and just leaving it unmade because I was staying in the house,” she said.

Monday’s episode was Cohen’s first since testing positive for the coronavirus over a week ago, and marked the debut of a series of new shows streaming live from his New York City apartment, dubbed WWHL @ Home.

Cohen joins a growing list of TV hosts continuing their jobs from home, like The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert, Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg and Live’s Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The Bravo host had already been working from home during the pandemic, streaming his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live from his apartment.

He was originally meant to bring WWHL back last week, but had to cancel after learning of his coronavirus diagnosis.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote on Instagram on March 20. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.”

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” Cohen continued.

