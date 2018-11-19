Neiman Marcus Is Having a Major Pre-Black Friday Sale - Here Are the Best Things to Shop

Stop what you’re doing and head over to Neiman Marcus right now to shop their amazing Early Black Friday Designer Sale Event! Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off thousands of styles, including clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories from designers like Diane von Furstenberg, Stella McCartney, Stuart Weitzman and more. We’ve picked out our favorites below — shop these and more before the sale ends!

Velvet Booties

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Rapture Suede Sock Bootie, $345 (orig. $575); neimanmarcus.com

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Silk Top

Buy It! Alice + Olivia Delphine Tie-Neck Gathered Top, $198 (orig. $265); neimanmarcus.com

Faux-Fur Jacket

Buy It! Diane von Furstenberg Collared Faux-Fur Jacket, $448 (orig. $598); neimanmarcus.com

Embellished Shoulder Bag

Buy It! Stella McCartney Star Small Metallic Alter Napa Shoulder Bag, $918 (orig. $1,225); neimanmarcus.com

Cashmere Sweater

Buy It! Neiman Marcus Featherweight Cable-Knit Cashmere Pullover Sweater, $213 (orig. $285); neimanmarcus.com

Sequin Cocktail Dress

Buy It! Jay Godfrey Sequin Midi Cocktail Dress, $311 (orig. $415); neimanmarcus.com

What designer styles are you shopping at the Neiman Marcus Last Call sale? Comment below and let us know!