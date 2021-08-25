Neil Patrick Harris Pokes Fun at His Shirtless Summer Body: '165 Pounds Soaking Wet'

The 48-year-old stripped down for some fun in the sun while vacationing in Croatia

Neil Patrick Harris got wet and wild in the waters of Croatia.

The How I Met Your Mother star gave fans a glimpse into his tropical getaway by posting a shirtless photo to Instagram on Tuesday.

"165 pounds soaking wet," the fit 48-year-old captioned the stunning snap, sporting navy blue Ron Dorff swim trunks and a Miansai pendant necklace.

Harris and his husband, Broadway actor and professional chef David Burtka, have been enjoying quality time with 10-year-old twins Harper and Gideon before their son and daughter head back to school.

Just a day earlier, Harris posted a sweet snap of his 46-year-old husband and two kids on a boat, writing: "Happily heading to our next adventure… #grateful." Prior to their trip to Croatia, Harris and Burtka were seen on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

Harper and Gideon are no strangers to sweet family vacations. The actors have been traveling with their kids "since they were less than one year old," Harris previously told PEOPLE — and Croatia is a favorite vacation spot for the family of four.

"A few years ago we went to Croatia to visit a friend in Hvar, which is a spectacular, small, amazing destination [in] the gorgeous Adriatic Sea," Harris said.

"We would just swim up to a rocky crag and climb super high and then jump into the water."

It appears as though the famous family prefers exotic life to big city living. PEOPLE previously reported that Harris and Burtka recently listed their $7.3 million home in Harlem, New York.