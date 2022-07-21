Neil Patrick Harris Flexes His Whimsical Arm Tattoo: 'I Got Some New Ink'

Neil Patrick Harris just debuted another sentimental tattoo.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the How I Met Your Mother alum revealed his new fantastical ink — an illustration of a white rabbit holding a 3 of Hearts playing card while peeking out of a magician's black top hat.

For the tattoo, Harris, 49, paid a visit to artist Thomas Carli Jarlier's Noire Ink London parlor. (A glimpse at Jarlier's work shows his affinity for massive body art and surreal portraits.)

Harris also shared a collection of behind-the-scenes clips of his ink session, including a short clip of himself grimacing as Jarlier finished off the tattoo. "Almost done," Harris is heard saying.

"I got some ink," Harris captioned the post. "Wanted a second tattoo for a while, and thought London was the ideal place to get a proper magician's top hat," he added while praising Jarlier's work and ending with "#grateful."

Harris didn't specify the meaning behind the tattoo, but fans suspect that the 3 of Hearts card symbolizes the actor's family, which includes husband David Burtka, 47, and their 11-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott. (Harris and Burtka celebrated 18 years since their first date back in April.)

This magical stamp joins Harris' first tattoo, which was actually a tribute to Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, where he played Count Olaf.

In 2017, he marked his ankle with the Volunteer Fire Department (V.F.D.) insignia from the series as he celebrated the show's upcoming second season.

In addition to a trip to the tattoo shop, the Tony Award nominee is also gearing up for his new role in Netflix's new rom-com series Uncoupled.

Created by Darren Star, who's portfolio also includes Sex and the City and Emily in Paris, Uncoupled follows Michael Lawson, a 40-year-old New York City real estate broker, who has to learn how to navigate the dating scene after a breakup with his longtime boyfriend.

"I think we've all had breakups, and it's about a breakup," Star told PEOPLE at Variety's Power of Women event in May on the show. "It's about a gay man who's [in his] late 40s, who's single in New York — and it's an experience that I can relate to and know a lot of people that have gone through it."

However, Star shared that the series is "not about being gay or straight. It's about anyone who's having to start over again."