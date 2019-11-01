Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Look Unrecognizable as the Olsen Twins for Halloween

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka transformed faster than a New York Minute for their Halloween costumes!

The How I Met Your Mother star and his husband pulled out all the stops as they channeled Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween party.

Both sporting long blonde wigs, contoured cheekbones and dramatic lashes, the couple did their own take on the famous duo’s signature all-black outfits. Harris, 46, wore for a hooded fur-trimmed jacket, a long black dress, thick belt and a dark floral printed clutch, while Burtka, 44, opted for a collared button-down blouse, a floor-length skirt, patent belt, the same clutch as Harris and a gold pendant necklace. To finish off their looks, Harris and Burtka painted their nails black and held faux cigarettes.

The parents-of-two had their Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen costumes down to a tee, even nailing the sisters’ smoldering poses, red-carpet whispers and smizes.

Before walking the red carpet at Klum’s Halloween bash, Harris and Burtka went trick-or-treating with their 9-year-old twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, and created a spooky piece of art.

“Welcome to the 2019 Burtka-Harris Boo-seum of Art. Audio guides are available in the gift shop. #happyhalloween @dbelicious,” the actor captioned his Instagram portrait of the family-of-four dressed up as famous artists.

Harris dressed up as Vincent van Gogh, Burtka transformed into Salvador Dali, their daughter channeled Frida Kahlo and their son recreated Andy Warhol’s iconic look.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, is known for creating elaborate family costumes.

Last year, the Harris-Burtka family dressed up as Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction.

Harris also hosted their first-ever interactive haunted house on Facebook Live, aptly titled It’s A LIVE, where viewers were able vote on the different “tricks” and “treats” in live time for the few lucky fans experiencing the house.

“I’ve been wanting to put haunted houses together since I was a little kid. Growing up, I used to scare my parents and their friends when they were having a dinner party,” the former How I Met Your Mother told PEOPLE.

“This is taking it to probably ultimate level, and it’s never been done before,” Harris said. “We’re creating a haunted house that has a lot of variables.”