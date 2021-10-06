Beloved Bachelor franchise jeweler Neil Lane breaks down the gorgeous diamonds behind the three epic proposals

All the Details on the Engagement Rings from the 3 Proposals on the Bachelor in Paradise Finale

This post contains spoilers from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale

Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise season 7 had a fairytale ending for three couples. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin all got engaged on the beach — and now, Neil Lane is sharing the ring details exclusively with PEOPLE.

Below, the franchise's beloved jeweler breaks down the gorgeous diamonds featured in the season 7 finale and shares what made each ring a perfect choice for these couples.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

Bachelor in Paradise Neil Lane Ring Exclusive Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane; ABC/Getty

The Ring: Joe popped the question with a cushion-shaped diamond ring surrounded by 44 round-cut diamonds (2 carats in total) and set in handmade platinum, designed and signed by Lane.

The Couple: Joe — who originally appeared on Becca Kufrin's season on The Bachelorette then dated Kendall Long after the two met on BiP season 5 — told guest host David Spade during the BiP season premiere that he hoped to leave the show in a relationship once more. "It worked the first time, I'm hoping it works again," he said.

"I don't want to be here just to hang out," he explained later in the episode. "So unless I actually meet somebody that I'm really interested in, I just don't see the point of staying. Do I want to go through all this again? I just don't know. I don't know if I'm up for it right now, to be honest."

Serena from Matt James' season of The Bachelor noticed Joe's hesitance and approached him to talk. The candid conversation eventually lead to a kiss.

Bachelor in Paradise Neil Lane Ring Exclusive Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane; ABC/Getty

"Starting to develop feelings for Serena does make me want to stay," Joe said in an on-camera interview.

Their connection progressed and during episode 7, both cast members said they were "falling in love" with each other.

Lane tells PEOPLE Joe chose a "classic and timeless" ring design because "that's what he thinks of his and Serena's love."

"While there is a slight age difference between the two of them, their love see no numbers," he says. (Joe is 34; Serena is 23).

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian

Bachelor in Paradise Neil Lane Ring Exclusive Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane; ABC/Getty

The Ring: Riley proposed with a pear-shaped diamond ring surrounded by 43 round-cut diamonds (2 carats in total) and set in handmade platinum, designed and signed by Lane.

The Couple: Maurissa, 25, initially established a connection with Connor Brennan, but accepted a date with Riley, 31, shortly after his arrival.

On the fun-filled date, Maurissa (who originally appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor) opened up to Riley (who originally appeared on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette) opened her past romantic experience and how she struggled with doubting herself. The pair then shared a passionate kiss after Riley reassured her of her worth.

Bachelor in Paradise Neil Lane Ring Exclusive Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane; ABC/Getty

"Riley is definitely exceeding my exceptions," she said in a confessional. "The fact that he wants to get to know me and there's this much sexual chemistry as well, it's like, is this really happening?"

In the end, the couple got engaged with a beautiful diamond that Lane says is "straight to the point."

"This is what draws Riley into Maurissa — she knows what she wants and gets right to the point," he explains. "This ring felt like a perfect reflection of their relationship."

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin

Bachelor in Paradise Neil Lane Ring Exclusive Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane; ABC/Getty

The Ring: Kenny chose an oval-shaped diamond ring surrounded by 42 round cut diamonds (2 carats in total) and set in handmade platinum designed and signed by Lane.

The Couple: Mari from Matt James' season of The Bachelor and Kenny from Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette made an early connection. But their relationship was put to the test when Chasen Nick arrived on the beach.

When Chasen (who also appeared on Crawley's season) pulled Mari, 25, aside for a one-on-one chat before determining who he wanted to bring on his double date, she admitted that she wanted to explore her options.

Kenny, 40, later said in a confessional that he was "sensing maybe she's not feeling as strong" about their bond as he was.

"Obviously, now, I'm going to back off," he added. "And why not just completely say it's done at this point."

Tension escalated when Demi Burnett pursued Kenny, creating an unexpected love triangle in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise Neil Lane Ring Exclusive Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane; ABC/Getty

But Mari and Kenny soon found their way back to each other and strengthened their bond.

"I just feel like we have some kind of connection of some sort," he told Mari. "That we were meant to somehow meet here and work just because this just never happened before and it's also emotional connection. That's why I am falling in love with you. I can't fully explain it, it's just there."

Mari felt the experience worked to bring them closer together, as did Kenny. "All is well with Mari and I," he said. "We're both 100 percent honest."

Lane describes their relationship as circular, saying, "they kept coming back to each other because their connection is undeniable."