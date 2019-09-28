Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Not Too Poofy, Just Right for Fall’ Vest, Which Costs Just $30

Image zoom

Autumn is here and brings with it leaf peeping, apple picking, and trips to the pumpkin patch, which means now is the time to stock your closet with cozy layers and pieces you can wear for all of it — like this versatile vest.

Amazon shoppers love this affordable 4.3-star vest, claiming “it looks much more expensive than it is” and will be your new favorite piece for fall. With 30 colors and fun details like faux fur hoods and lining available, you can choose the style that has everything you want. The piece has become so popular, it even earned a spot on the retailer’s list of “customer most-loved” outerwear.

While similar vests from high-end stores can cost $100 or more, this quilted option has a variety of neat features — zip-up pockets, stretchy, knit side panels, and a faux shearling lining for extra warmth (and coziness!) — but costs a fraction of the price. Owners also love its luxe-looking details like the contrast piping and gold zippers, which make it feel a bit more dressy than some other more casual puffer vests.

Image zoom

Buy It! NE People Womens Lightweight Quilted Zip Vest, $16.50–$32.46; amazon.com

“Five stars doesn’t do it justice,” one reviewer wrote. “This vest is so amazing for the price,” another chimed in. “It’s well made — it’s actually the second one that I have bought. I have one and [got] one for my Mom for Christmas and she loves it too.”

Owners love its slim — not bulky — cut, which makes it easy to layer, and rave about how well it holds up over time. “Love these vests! Bought one in the camel color about a year ago,” one reviewer wrote. “I have worn and washed it many times and it still looks and fits great. Just ordered two more in brown and burgundy. The stretchiness of the side material is great for layering.”

“I’ve had this vest for a year now, and it is still one of my favorites,” another owner wrote. “Super comfy, [and] warm and soft on the inside!”

Image zoom

Buy It! NE People Womens Lightweight Quilted Zip Vest, $16.50–$32.46; amazon.com

Many reviewers claim it runs a tad small, and advise consulting the sizing chart before ordering — though it’s always easy to exchange for a different size with Amazon’s complementary Prime shipping, which gives members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) free two-day shipping and returns.

Whether you do your fall shopping now — or at the last-minute — you can have this popular piece at your door in just two days, ensuring you’ll be bundled up and cozy no matter what you have planned this fall.