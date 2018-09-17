NBA Star Kevin Love Makes Debut as Designer with First Banana Republic Collection

NBA star Kevin Love looks as good off the court as he does on it — and he knows it.

That’s part of the reason the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 30, is turning his love of style and dressing well into a full-on side hustle, teaming up with Banana Republic to launch his first collection of menswear — named BR/K.LOVE-18 — which hits stores this week. It’s a natural evolution for the athlete, who has been modeling (at a statuesque 6-foot-10) for the retailer since Spring 2016.

It’s no wonder Banana Republic would want this guy on their side, as his signature look of mix-and-match classics have made him an attainable inspiration to many men. “My personality, particularly my style, is all about versatility, comfort, and looking good,” Love tells PEOPLE, who describes his look as “athletic, rugged, and timeless.”

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Therefore, he took the approach of creating clothes he would wear himself to each design meeting when he started working on the line last year.

The result is a range of easy-to-pull-off items that would look tastefully appropriate and put together in a wide variety of social settings, including varsity jackets, tailored trousers and suit separates (that have stretch). There are also color block sweaters and duffel bags in camo print, pieces that would look like natural additions as he walks through stadium tunnels to get to the locker room before a big game.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Accessories start at $14.50, and the most expensive item is a leather biker jacket for $548.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

“One of the phrases I use to describe the collection is Renaissance Man,” says Love. “That’s because I have so many varied interests and passions and that is reflected in the collection. There’s the varsity striped sweater which harkens back to my days at UCLA or the leather moto jacket with buffalo plaid that embodies the style from the Pacific Northwest where I grew up. I wanted the collection to have distinct styles and looks but versatile enough to mix and match because that’s how I approach my style.”

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Releasing his line with Banana Republic means a lot pro basketball player. He’s overcome a lot in the past year, both to feel good (he opened up about his battle with anxiety in March) and to look good (he knows he wasn’t always as stylish as he is today).

“The journey I’ve been on since I came into the league wearing baggy jeans and huge shirts to really caring about the craftsmanship of good clothing and having a style point of view is something that’s not lost on me,” he says.

Banana Republic is not the only place giving him a vote of confidence: Sports Illustrated named him one the most stylish athletes in sports for their SI Fashionable 50 list earlier this year. “It makes me feel like I’m on the right track,” he said of the honor.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Now, the question is whether or not other men will want to channel his tailored look? Judging by his designs, we think yes.

The collection will be available on bananarepublic.com starting this week.