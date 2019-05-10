Naya Rivera Embraces Her Natural Beauty While Baring It All in Sexy NSFW Photo Shoot

Naya Rivera is proving sexy doesn’t mean getting all dressed up to the nines!

This week, the former Glee star, 32, showed off her some sexy images from a recent photo shoot with photographer Tyler Kandel.

Baring it all in minimal-to-no clothing and no makeup, Rivera explained that she and Kandel went for an “effortlessly gorgeous” vibe in the black and white, naturally-lit shots.

“A few weeks ago I collaborated with the very talented Tyler Kandel,” Rivera revealed in her first post on Thursday, which was accompanied by a photo of the actress wearing a sexy, black one piece while leaning on her side.

“We were inspired by some of our favorite @therealpeterlindbergh images and wanted this shoot to be effortlessly gorgeous with zero makeup, natural hair and natural light,” she added. “Thank you @thekandelstudio for these beautiful pics!”

Naya Rivera Tyler Kandel

Letting the images do the talking from that point onward, Rivera shared two more shots to Instagram without captions.

The first, which was posted a few hours later, captured the actress lying on her back on what appears to be the sand in a wet, long-sleeved white shirt.

For the intimate shot, Rivera also kept her eyes closed and held her arms above her head, where a bit of sand can be seen sticking to her sleeve.

But it was her most recent photo on Friday that really got fans talking. Clearly saving the most scandalous shot for last, Rivera bared it all and was captured gazing downward with no shirt on, as she rested her hands behind her neck.

Naya Rivera Tyler Kandel

Naya Rivera Tyler Kandel

The photos aren’t the only personal thing that Rivera has shared with the public.

In 2016, the actress revealed in her tell-all memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up that she battled anorexia as a teen and had an abortion while she was on Glee — in hopes of letting other women know they are not alone.

“It was very scary to open up about everything,” she told PEOPLE ahead of her book’s release. “It’s not something a lot of people talk about, but I think they should. I know some people might read it and say, ‘What the Hell?’ But I hope someone out there gets something out of it.”

In addition to those revelations, Rivera also addressed her relationship with Glee co-star Lea Michele, as there has been a rumored feud between the actresses since 2014.

“One of the Glee writers once said that Lea and I were like two sides of the same battery and that about sums us up. We are both strong-willed and competitive — not just with each other but with everyone — and that’s not a good mixture,” Rivera wrote. “As the show progressed, though, that friendship started to break down, especially as Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel — erm, I mean Lea — didn’t like sharing the spotlight.”

Rivera, who called Michele “sensitive,” noted that while they “weren’t the best of friends,” the “rumors of our ‘feud’ were blown out of proportion.”

Naya Rivera and Lea Michele FOX/Getty

Most recently, Rivera backed her words up during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in February.

While responding to a fan’s question about whether she had spoken to her former Glee costar, after liking a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram last year, Rivera insisted that there was never any bad blood between them.

“I did not speak to her,” Rivera said. “But I mean, everyone sees Instagram, right?”

“So that was kind of like a white flag, right?” host Andy Cohen asked.

“I don’t think there was any beef,” Rivera replied, before complimenting Michele’s four-carat ring from now-husband Zandy Reich: “It’s a good ring.”