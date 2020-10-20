This Customer-Loved Puffer Coat Is Marked Down to Its Lowest Price All Year

While you may still be sporting fall jackets, it can’t hurt to begin planning your attire for when temperatures drop even further. Purchasing a new winter coat typically requires a splurge, so it’s always smart to bide your time until a decent sale comes along. And this week, the wait is over — Macy’s is offering discounts up to 55 percent on puffer coats, including this highly rated one from Nautica.
The Nautica Faux Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat is made from a warm down blend featuring a mix of acrylic, polyester, and feathers. Designed to handle the coldest temperatures, it comes equipped with a removable hood (complete with faux fur trim around the neckline) and a stand collar to combat high winds. Plus, the two front pockets are lined with soft faux fur lining, so your hands will stay super warm, and the coat is conveniently machine-washable.
Buy It! Nautica Faux Fur Trim Hooded Puffer Coat, $87.75 (orig. $195); macys.com
As one of Macy’s highest-rated puffer coats, this Nautica pick has customers leaving glowing reviews in its honor, claiming it’s “everything you could want in a winter coat.” One reviewer said “the zipper is smooth and tight, and the fabric is wonderful to the touch,” while another said they receive “endless compliments” whenever they wear it.
“This is the absolute best down jacket I own,” wrote a shopper. “It is well-made and the material is of high quality. I traveled across the country with this jacket and it kept me really warm in 8 degree weather. The jacket is long enough to cover my bottom to keep me warm.” Another reviewer called it the “best-fitting coat” they’ve ever owned, adding that it fits over their bulkiest sweaters “without bunching up or feeling heavy.”
Shop the best-selling puffer coat in four neutral colors, available in sizes ranging from small to large. No matter which color or size you choose, it will stay at the unbeatable price of $88 — but only until the end of this week.