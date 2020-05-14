Nordstrom Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Bra Is So Comfy, They Forget They’re Wearing It

And all three colors are on sale right now

In the truest sense of irony, the mark of a great-fitting bra is one that feels like you’re not even wearing one — while of course, still providing fantastic support. Even though those prerequisites may sound like a daydream, according to Nordstrom shoppers, such a bra actually exists.

One of the retailer’s most popular styles, Natori's Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is meant for all-day comfortable wear. The t-shirt bra has a fan club of more than 3,000 Nordstrom shoppers who swear by its ability to lend support in all the right places while “fitting like a dream”. And luckily, right now you can snag one on sale for $40 in three different colors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The secret to the bra’s popularity lies in its soft, contoured cups and itch-free elastic lace which holds you in securely without uncomfortably digging in. What’s more, as the cup sizes increase so do the strap widths, so support is truly customized. It’s no wonder thousands of usually hush Nordstrom shoppers are breaking their silence to rave about the lightly lined bra.

“I love the femininity of this bra! What's surprising is that it also gives a nice shape,” said one reviewer. “I want the comfort of a bralette without it looking like I'm clearly not wearing a bra. This one fits the bill and is pretty comfortable for being a ‘regular’ bra.”

While we continue to socially distance, wearing a bra can feel like a real chore. Based on the reviews left by shoppers who swear by it, the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra makes for the ideal at-home option you won’t be ready to trade in for a sports bra anytime soon.

“It’s great for all-day wear. The material is so nice on the skin and for an underwire, most of the time I forget I'm even wearing it,” another shopper shared. “I would recommend this bra to anyone that wants a great everyday bra and still wants to feel beautiful and sexy.”

There’s no reason your bra should have you counting down the minutes until it’s finally off. So head to Nordstrom to get the popular Natori style while it's marked down in all three colors.

Image zoom

Buy It! Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra in Cinnamon, $40.80 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra in Frose, $40.80 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Image zoom