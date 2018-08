Lindy Segal, Style Social Media Editor: CBD may be everywhere nowadays, but in my opinion, the ubiquity is justified. After first trying Lord Jones’ High CBD lotion, I was excited to test out their new tinctures — intended to help alleviate stress and anxiety — and I’m happy to say I’m still on the CBD bandwagon. My new evening routine: Take a dropper full (I’m partial to the peppermint) an hour or two before bed, watch an episode of Very Cavallari and feel my troubles disappear.

