In Honor of National Lipstick Day, the Formulas Our Editors Love Right Now

Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: Once upon a time, I wore hella-bright lipstick. When I look back fondly on those pre-sheltering in place days, this range sits at the top of my list. Yes, when I put it on at the start of a day I don't worry that it'll ever budge. No, it does not dry out my lips (but as with all matte lipsticks, do yourself a favor and prep your lips properly!). And the colors literally scream 'Crazy (see: periwinkle blue), Sexy, Cool'. Bold lip enthusiasts, this one's for you.

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plus Matte Lipsticks, $18 each; fentybeauty.com