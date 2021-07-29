In Honor of National Lipstick Day, the Formulas Our Editors Love Right Now
Pucker up! July 29 is National Lipstick Day and to celebrate, we're sharing and wearing the colors we love
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: My preferred lipstick color is no color. Not clear, but a beige-y-pink that can best be described as "Silly Putty." For years, makeup artists have been trying to get me to try something — anything — else, but I've stubbornly stuck to my minimalist guns. That is, until I saw a photo of Andie MacDowell at the Cannes Film Festival looking even more radiant than usual in a bold reddish-pink lip color that popped against her gorgeous grey curls. I tracked down the shade and am excited to swipe it on and break my decades-long nude streak.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in Classic Wine, $9; amazon.com
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plus Matte Lipstick
Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: Once upon a time, I wore hella-bright lipstick. When I look back fondly on those pre-sheltering in place days, this range sits at the top of my list. Yes, when I put it on at the start of a day I don't worry that it'll ever budge. No, it does not dry out my lips (but as with all matte lipsticks, do yourself a favor and prep your lips properly!). And the colors literally scream 'Crazy (see: periwinkle blue), Sexy, Cool'. Bold lip enthusiasts, this one's for you.
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plus Matte Lipsticks, $18 each; fentybeauty.com
Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
Alex Apatoff, Digital Lifestyle Director: This job has many perks. One is that I can send this photo of two of the prettiest lip colors I've ever seen to Jackie Fields and say "I MUST KNOW WHAT SHADES THESE ARE SO I CAN OWN THEM." And now that I do, I can confirm: They are just as creamy, hydrating and buildable as they look in that photo. And the clean ingredients are just as hype-worthy as the shades themselves. I'm getting a couple to put in all my purses.
Buy It! Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm in Memoir and Wanderlust, $28 each; iliabeauty.com
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: This shade is the perfect day-to-night lipstick. It adds just enough color to my lips without being too bold for daytime and I love how it complements my skin tone and goes with anything I wear. It's also matte, so it doesn't smear or look too shimmery, but also doesn't make my lips dry. It's truly the only lipstick I buy!
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium, $34; charlottetilbury.com
Clé de Peau Beauté Lipstick
Kaitlyn Frey, Style + Beauty Assistant Editor: $65 for one lipstick is expensive, but I assure you, this one is most definitely worth it. I do own more nude shades than I would like to admit, but I keep coming back to this cool-toned mauve. The versatile neutral upgrades every look I've worn it with and the creamy texture that feels incredible on my lips. My bullet is almost empty, and I plan on restocking it as soon as it's finished.
Buy It! Clé de Peau Beautè Lipstick in Bamboo, $65; saksfifthavenue.com
Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick
Hanna Flannagan, Editorial Assistant: This formula provides all the staying power of a traditional matte lipstick with the comfort and weightlessness of a cream. Use the super-luxe tube as a vanity display to get your money's worth!
Buy It! Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Divine Rose, $38; sephora.com