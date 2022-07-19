6 Celeb-Approved Ways to Celebrate National Lipstick Day

National Lipstick Day is July 29! Here's how to get pretty in pink like these stars

By Jackie Fields July 19, 2022 02:36 PM

1 of 6

Paula Patton in L.A. Girl

Credit: Prince Williams/ Getty

Pro Therese Willis selected a vibrant shade that complemented the star's "wardrobe, skin tone and the season."

Buy It! L.A. Girl Glazed Lip Paint in Baby Doll, $5; lagirlusa.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Gemma Chan in L'Oréal Paris

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

The L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman's bright pink lip color was inspired by her love of bold fashion, says the beauty brand's global makeup director Val Garland.

Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in Pink Flamingo, $9.50; lorealparisusa.com

3 of 6

Amanda Seyfried in Lancôme

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

When the actress and Lancôme ambassadress gave a recent speech, pro Brigitte Reiss-Andersen chose an "eye-catching lip color to draw everyone's attention."

Buy It! Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick in Paris S'Eveille, $32; lancome-usa.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Maya Rudolph in Armani beauty

Credit: Maya Rudolph/Instagram

Pro Molly R. Stern for Armani beauty played up the flowers on the actress's dress with this bright fuchsia color.

Buy It! Armani beauty Lip Power Lipstick in 506, $39; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

Advertisement

5 of 6

Emmy Rossum in Dior

Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa

The key to the actress's high-shine coral-pink look: "I chose a lip balm instead of a lipstick for just a hint of color," says pro Sabrina Bedrani.

Buy It! Dior Rouge Dior Colored Lip Balm in 633 Coral, $42; dior.com

6 of 6

Naomi Watts in Chanel

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

To create this "playful, summery" shade, pro Romy Soleimani applied a blue-based pink (right) then topped it with an orangey red hue for "extra dimension."

Buy It! Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait in 844, $55; chanel.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jackie Fields