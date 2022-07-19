6 Celeb-Approved Ways to Celebrate National Lipstick Day
National Lipstick Day is July 29! Here's how to get pretty in pink like these stars
Paula Patton in L.A. Girl
Pro Therese Willis selected a vibrant shade that complemented the star's "wardrobe, skin tone and the season."
Buy It! L.A. Girl Glazed Lip Paint in Baby Doll, $5; lagirlusa.com
Gemma Chan in L'Oréal Paris
The L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman's bright pink lip color was inspired by her love of bold fashion, says the beauty brand's global makeup director Val Garland.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in Pink Flamingo, $9.50; lorealparisusa.com
Amanda Seyfried in Lancôme
When the actress and Lancôme ambassadress gave a recent speech, pro Brigitte Reiss-Andersen chose an "eye-catching lip color to draw everyone's attention."
Buy It! Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Lipstick in Paris S'Eveille, $32; lancome-usa.com
Maya Rudolph in Armani beauty
Pro Molly R. Stern for Armani beauty played up the flowers on the actress's dress with this bright fuchsia color.
Buy It! Armani beauty Lip Power Lipstick in 506, $39; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
Emmy Rossum in Dior
The key to the actress's high-shine coral-pink look: "I chose a lip balm instead of a lipstick for just a hint of color," says pro Sabrina Bedrani.
Buy It! Dior Rouge Dior Colored Lip Balm in 633 Coral, $42; dior.com
Naomi Watts in Chanel
To create this "playful, summery" shade, pro Romy Soleimani applied a blue-based pink (right) then topped it with an orangey red hue for "extra dimension."
Buy It! Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait in 844, $55; chanel.com