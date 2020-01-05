Nathan Fillion Debuts Snake Back Tattoo: 'Maybe One Poor Choice' From Turks and Caicos Holiday

New year, new ink?

As Nathan Fillion’s holiday vacation in Turks and Caicos came to a close, The Rookie star, 48, shared a photo of one very eye-raising souvenir he seemingly got during the trip: a back tattoo.

“One hellova holiday. Good times on the beach (not pictured), fun times with my family (not pictured), and maybe one poor choice (above),” he wrote on Sunday, alongside a photograph that showed off a large tattoo of a snake across one of his shoulder blades.

“This trip was one for the books. Now, I suppose we have to go back to work? Please correct me if I’m wrong. Please,” the Suicide Squad actor playfully added.

Almost immediately, the actor’s comments section was flooded with questions about whether the tattoo was the real deal, with one of Fillion’s costars noting that he hoped it wasn’t temporary.

“Is it bad that I think this is dope & want it to be real,” wrote fellow Rookie star Titus Makin Jr.

However, just because a celebrity debuts a back tattoo online doesn’t mean it’s permanent.

In March 2019, Halle Berry sent the Internet into a frenzy when she posted a photo of her massive back tattoo, before admitting two months later that it was only temporary.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Berry, 52, was asked about the topless photo, which showcased her perfectly toned back muscles as well as the elaborate body art: a curved vine that spanned from the nape of her neck to her waist with leaves branching all the way down her back.

“Is this real and do you usually make eggs in sequins and no top,” Corden asked, as Berry replied, “The egg? That is a real egg.”

She later clarified that the new ink was just something she was “trying out.”

“I am starting a new movie in a few months so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character,” she said, adding, “I’m discovering how long will they last, how much wear will I get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost.”