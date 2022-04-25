"This is the first time 33 years I've made the decision for my hair that's completely my own and that's like a really big deal," Nathalie Emmanuel says in a video shared on Instagram

Nathalie Emmanuel Gets Emotional as She Does the Big Chop, Talks 'Complex Feelings' About Her Hair

Nathalie Emmanuel just did a thing!

Over the weekend, the Game of Thrones star, 33, shared a candid video, which shows her overcome with emotion as she gets her hair cut.

As she prepares for the big chop, Emmanuel tells her stylist Neeko in the clip: "I already want to cry."

Emmanuel further explained her feelings in the caption, writing: "It was kind of a big deal for me. It's not my usual vibe to post very personal videos of my life... especially of me CRYING."

She then shared that she posted the video for "those who have experienced any kind of feelings of othering or hair discrimination" as a result of unfair societal beauty standards — especially those relating to hair.

"Anyway… please be kind… me and my lil crop cut will be over here getting to know each other…," she continued. "Thank you to @neekobackstage_ and Tanya for holding my hand through this and to all my peoples dem who encouraged and cheered me on… You know who you are…"

In the clip, Neeko parts her hair in small sections before cutting them off one-by-one. The video then cuts to show the star's shorter 'do.

"Oh my God," Emmanuel says as she reaches to feel the back of her head. Neeko then asks: "Do you feel the devastation or the release?"

"I don't know," she says. "I'm just letting go of a lot of really complex feelings, you know? There's so much, like, joy and celebration connected to it," she continues. "But then also all this pressure and trauma and all these things I had to overcome with it."

"I had to unlearn so much," she continued. "It's not a problem. It's amazing. It's beautiful. You know? And then, I've also had this, it's been a real 'f—k you' to a lot of things, so it's been a real empowerment that's come with my hair as well."

Nathalie Emmanuel attends The British Academy Television Craft Awards Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Emmanuel later recalls people telling her that they "went natural" with their hair because of the actress.

"That's a lot," she says. "That's a lot to carry," Neeko says. She admits that it took her "so long" to love her own hair.

As a teen, Emmanuel says she had wanted to cut her hair, but after getting into acting, "the job dictated" what she did with her hair.

"This is the first time 33 years I've had, like, I've made the decision for my hair that's completely my own and that's like a really big deal."

At the end of the video, Emmanuel shares shots of her new look as well as a glimpse of a "cathartic" letter she wrote to her hair.