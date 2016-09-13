It feels like only yesterday that Gigi Hadid learned to walk from modeling legend Naomi Campbell, and now Gigi is paying the favor forward! (To be fair, it had only been six months, but in millennial time that’s, like, a decade.) Sherri Hill — the designer who gave Kendall and Kylie Jenner their runway debuts back in the day — cast Natasha Bure, the 18-year-old daughter of Full House and The View star Candace Cameron Bure, in her spring 2017 fashion show on Monday, and the up-and-coming star got advice from none other than Gigi herself.

“Gigi was on my mom’s show a couple days ago and my mom like ran up to her and was like, ‘Do you have any advice for Natasha? You know my daughter is walking for the first time.’ Gigi was like, ‘Yeah! The only advice I would give is to just walk like you’re walking on the street,'” Natasha told PeopleStyle backstage before the Sherri Hill show. “So that’s just something I’ve kept in the back of my head but otherwise I really haven’t asked for much advice, just because I feel like if I overthink it, I will just go crazy.” As for other models Natasha looks up to, she name-checks Kendall Jenner and Barbara Palvin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Stewart/WireImage

Although the show marks Natasha’s first runway moment, it’s not her first foray into fashion: She and her mom recently announced an eco-friendly jewelry collaboration with 31 Bits, which helps to provide women in Uganda with sustainable income, education, vocational training skills, counseling and healthcare. “She came out with a piece. I came out with a piece. Mine is kind of a low choker and hers is kind of a longer version of that. It was super cool to design my own necklace. It’s something that I would wear with every single outfit.”

So does Natasha hope to get into more designing in the future? “I would love to. Over the past couple of years I’ve really gotten into fashion. That would be like a goal, like, a check-off-your-bucket-list kind of thing to design something, so hopefully I’ll be able to do in the near future.”