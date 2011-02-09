Natalie Portman's Growing Fashion Quandary -- Her Expanding Baby Bump!

Natalie Portman might be known for her effortless red carpet flair–but when it comes to bump style, the first-time mom-to-be has discovered that there are new issues she has to contend with. One major Academy Awards fashion consideration? “Leaving space for growth,” the Best Actress nominee told PEOPLE at an Oscar Nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills on February 7th. But the star, who wore a teal Lanvin dress with pink satin pumps to the event, isn’t going it alone, and has her own master stylist hard at work searching for the perfect pregnancy ensembles. Tell us: Are you excited to see what Natalie Portman wears to the Oscars? –Reporting by Michelle Ward