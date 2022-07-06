Natalie Portman's In Full Bloom on Thor: Love and Thunder Red Carpet in Head-Turning Flower Crown
Natalie Portman wore a show-stopping look to the London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on Tuesday.
The Oscar winner, 41, stepped out on the red carpet in a stunning Dior red minidress which she paired with a matching floral headpiece.
The actress completed the look with a bold red lip, a colorful pink-and-purple smoky eye and matching, strappy heels.
Portman was joined on the red carpet by her husband Benjamin Millepied, who wore a monochromatic black outfit.
The actress also posed alongside her Thor: Love and Thunder costars Tessa Thompson and Pom Klementieff. Chris Hemsworth, who is reprising the titular role of Thor, did not attend the London premiere.
Portman donned another look from Dior while on the press tour for the film earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the Jackie star shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a black-and-yellow plaid jacket and matching skirt from the brand which was reminiscent of a hit '90s film Clueless.
"Having a clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday's junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️ Makeup: @lisastoreymakeup Hair: @mararoszak 👗: @dior," she captioned the snap.
Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is the fourth installment of the MCU's Thor franchise, following 2017's well-received Thor: Ragnarok, also directed by Waititi. While Portman did not appear in that film, she played Thor's love interest Jane in the first two movies, 2011's Thor and Thor: The Dark World in 2013.
Thor: Love and Thunder starring Portman and Hemsworth hits theaters on Friday.