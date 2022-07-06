Natalie Portman's In Full Bloom on Thor: Love and Thunder Red Carpet in Head-Turning Flower Crown

The Oscar winner paired the floral headpiece with a strapless red Dior minidress for the Marvel film's London premiere
By Stephanie Wenger July 05, 2022 08:08 PM
Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Natalie Portman wore a show-stopping look to the London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on Tuesday.

The Oscar winner, 41, stepped out on the red carpet in a stunning Dior red minidress which she paired with a matching floral headpiece. 

The actress completed the look with a bold red lip, a colorful pink-and-purple smoky eye and matching, strappy heels.

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Portman was joined on the red carpet by her husband Benjamin Millepied, who wore a monochromatic black outfit.

The actress also posed alongside her Thor: Love and Thunder costars Tessa Thompson and Pom Klementieff. Chris Hemsworth, who is reprising the titular role of Thor, did not attend the London premiere.

Left: Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty
Right: Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Portman donned another look from Dior while on the press tour for the film earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Jackie star shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a black-and-yellow plaid jacket and matching skirt from the brand which was reminiscent of a hit '90s film Clueless.

"Having a clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday's junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️ Makeup: @lisastoreymakeup Hair: @mararoszak 👗: @dior," she captioned the snap.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, is the fourth installment of the MCU's Thor franchise, following 2017's well-received Thor: Ragnarok, also directed by Waititi. While Portman did not appear in that film, she played Thor's love interest Jane in the first two movies, 2011's Thor and Thor: The Dark World in 2013.

Thor: Love and Thunder starring Portman and Hemsworth hits theaters on Friday.

