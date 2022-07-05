Natalie Portman Brings Cher Horowitz to Life in Plaid Skirt Set — Check Out Her 'Clueless Moment'

Natalie Portman's fashion during the Thor: Love and Thunder press tour has us totally buggin' — in the best way possible.

Portman channeled '90s fictional icon Cher Horowitz from Clueless for a press junket on Monday. Wearing a yellow plaid Dior skirt and blazer over a black bra top, Portman, 41, looked every bit as fabulous as the movie character Alicia Silverstone popularized in 1995.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She shared the chic photo on Instagram on Tuesday, with co-star Tessa Thompson also wearing a look that would fit right in during the '90s. She wrote, "Having a clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday's junket," tagging Thompson, as well as her glam squad, which includes makeup artist Lisa Storey and hairstylist Mara Roszak.

The yellow plaid motif is one of the key patterns in Dior's Fall '22 Ready to Wear collection. The collection, which debuted in Seoul, is inspired by menswear and uniforms, which can be seen in the tailoring and patterns throughout the collection. However, the core of the collection is sisterhood and finding power in community. The Clueless-esque yellow plaid can be found in a number of pieces, including a gown, handbag, dresses and more, though Portman's Thor look seems to be custom.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

As if Portman's sartorial prowess couldn't get any better, Tuesday evening, she and the rest of her Marvel co-stars took to the red carpet of the UK gala screening of the film, which debuts in U.S. theaters this Friday, where she wore a bright red Dior minidress and intricate flower crown. This look, which seems to be inspired by Frida Kahlo, is bold and beautiful — and Portman's vibrant red lipstick completes the look.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Natalie Portman attends the UK Gala Screening of "Thor: Love And Thunder" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 5, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage) Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Elsewhere on her press tour, Portman wore a bold red Magda Butrym look, as well as a black minidress, both of which she showcased on Instagram. She also stunned in a sparkly one-shoulder minidress at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, adding a smokey eye that felt reminiscent of her Black Swan character.