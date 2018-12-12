Natalie Portman Shows Skin in Low-Cut Blazer (with No Shirt!) on Red Carpet

Natalie Portman just experimented with one of the top dressing trends of the season: the one-button blazer with nothing underneath.

The Vox Lux actress, 37, made a daring statement on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of her new film wearing a revealing Dior Haute Couture black tuxedo suit jacket plunging nearly all the way down to her belly button — without a blouse.

Portman appeared to expertly rely on the ever-useful double-sided tape to ensure her blazer’s lapels didn’t open up too wide and cause a wardrobe malfunction on the carpet.

And Portman is not alone in her daring style choices.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, 23, braved the frigid cold in N.Y.C. on Dec. 11 when she stepped out in the 30-something degree temps wearing a cleavage-baring neon orange Ronald van der Kemp ensemble complete with a collared top held together by a single button.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, also dared to show some cleavage the exact same day as Hadid during her own appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote her new film Second Act.

The star looked as glamorous as ever in a white Stephane Rolland jumpsuit with a low-plunging keyhole cut-out that just barely covered her chest.

This is just one of her many outfits she’s been wearing on her promo tour.