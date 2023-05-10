Natalie Portman Reveals She Only Buys Vintage Clothing and Hasn't Worn Leather in 20 Years

Hollywood's vegan fashion queen just got real about sustainable style.

Natalie Portman opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday about how she talks about climate change in her home and the steps she takes to live the greenest life possible.

"We talk about [climate change] a lot in our household in terms of how we live, what we choose to do," she said.

Part of what she chooses to do is steer clear of animal-based fabrics and textiles and make every effort to only buy vintage designs.

"I haven't bought or used any leather or fur or animal products in 20 years," she shared.

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Going even further in her mission for sustainability, Portman said, "I buy vintage clothes, and only if absolutely necessary, and of course repair damaged items."

She added that she recently bought a vintage handbag rather than "buy a new one" as part of her sustainable lifestyle.

This isn't anything out of the ordinary for the activist and actress. The star has been vegetarian since she was 9 years old and went vegan over a decade ago in 2011 after reading Jonathan Safran Foer's book Eating Animals, she told Us Weekly in 2018.

Since then, she has regularly walked the red carpet in vintage designs, vegan designs and custom-made garments from designers who work with her eco-conscious lifestyle.

In conversation with THR, Portman explained, "My veganism is in large part an environmental choice, along with animal welfare."

Even beyond fashion, she said she uses "a car-share app that is all electric cars." And when she travels, she said she tries "to organize our trips to places we can go by train; or if we have to fly, to stay long enough to justify the travel."

As for how she spreads this knowledge, passion and wisdom to her family, she said, "The library plays a big role in the family consciousness as well," adding that it is "a place where we can get joy and greater selection by sharing and not owning. It's a process, and clearly imperfect, but the consciousness is there."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Portman has a passion for social justice. The actress was famously a leading voice in the Times Up movement, a campaign to hold people accountable for sexual abuse and assault in the entertainment industry.

In her latest THR interview, she also spoke about how the group fizzled out and how she is saddened by the way to movement went.

"It was really, really heartbreaking that Time's Up dissipated the way it did. I think a lot of people made mistakes, but mistakes are deadly for activism. You have to be so perfect in order to demand the change that you want to see."