Influencer Natalie Lim Suarez's Macy's Line Is a Fall Wardrobe Fairytale - And It's Under $130

Courtesy Dylana Suarez

Make some room in your closet. Model, influencer and all-around style star Natalie Lim Suarez has been inspiring fans with her style since she started her blog Natalie Off Duty in 2009. So it was only a matter of time before she added accomplished designer to her ever-expanding resumé. Enter her debut clothing collaboration with Macy's, INSPR-D BY NATALIE OFF DUTY, a dreamy collection of fall-ready trends that will carry you through the season in style while looking really pretty on your Instagram feed. The best part? The entire line is under $130.

Courtesy Dylana Suarez

The “Modern Romantic” capsule, which features lady-like blouses, ruffle-embellished dresses and the denim suit you never knew you needed until now, was inspired by “women who love a whimsical flare, women who can take a dress, and wear it day, night, and all year round,” according to Natalie, who adds that her consumer, “fully embraces her feminine side.”

The line was so popular on launch day last week, that it already sold out once. Luckily, it’s fully restocked. Shop some of our favorite pieces now before it’s too late — and check out the entire range on Macys.com.

The Day-to-Night Dress

INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Flutter Ruffle Dress, Created for Macy's Courtesy Macy's

Buy It! INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Flutter Ruffle Dress, $89.20; macys.com

The Suit Set

INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Crop Denim Jacket, Created for Macy's Courtesy Macy's

Buy It! INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Crop Denim Jacket, $64.90; macys.com

Buy It! INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Crop Denim Jacket, $49.90; macys.com

The Maxi

INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Polka Dot Maxi Dress, Created for Macy's Courtesy Macy's

Buy It! INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Polka Dot Maxi Dress, $129; macys.com

The Trousers

INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Ankle Pants, Created for Macy's

Buy It! INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Ankle Pants, $49.90; macys.com

The Blouse

INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Ruffle Polka Dot Top, Created for Macy's Courtesy Macy's

Buy It! INSPR x Natalie Off Duty Ruffle Polka Dot Top, $59.90; macys.com