Model Natalia Vodianova and LVMH's Antoine Arnault Are Engaged - See Her Unique Engagement Ring!

‎Natalia Vodianova is engaged to longtime love Antoine Arnault!

The 37-year-old model made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a seaside selfie with the Berluti CEO (whose father, Bernard Arnault, is the chairman and chief executive officer of luxury conglomerate LVMH).

“This year has been beautiful and very memorable 💫😇2020 here we come 💍♥️😍 Can’t wait to celebrate next year with our loved ones @antoinearnault 💑🎩👰🏼” Vodianova captioned the post, putting her pear-shaped diamond ring which appears to be set horizontally on full display.

Her followers and friends in the fashion industry were quick to congratulate the happy couple — who have been together since 2011 and share two sons (Maxim, 5 and Roman, 3) — in the comment section.

“Happy New Decade! Such a special year ahead for you and @antoinearnault. Enjoy every second! ❤️⭐️❤️,” one social media user wrote. Another said, “😍wish u a lot of love and happiness for 2020 !❤️”

In addition to his work at Berluti, Arnault is the chairman of the Italian clothing company Loro Piana and the head of communications and image at LVMH. According to Forbes, his father’s company LVMH (which owns 70 brands including Louis Vuitton and Sephora) has a net worth of $112 billion, making Bernard, 70, the world’s second-richest man behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The stylish pair typically attend fashion shows together, but otherwise keep a low-profile. However, in March, Arnault posted a sweet photo with the Russian model after an annual gala benefiting her charity, Naked Heart Foundation.

“8 years after you continue to amaze and inspire me… All these efforts and countless months of work and stress were worth it!!! Congratulations my ❤️ for another incredible Love Ball… this time in Qatar! A very special thank you to our host @almayassabnthamad for such a special welcome. 🇶🇦” he wrote alongside the snap.

In 2017, Arnault opened up to W Magazine about his “undefinable” partner, saying, “Since almost our first date, it has been a superb roller coaster ride.”

“I remember seeing her and my jaw sort of dropped internally,” he recalled of the first time they met on a shoot for a 2008 Louis ­Vuitton campaign. “I mean, of course she’s beautiful, but she has something undefinable. There’s an aura about her.”

The model also shares three children with ex-husband Justin Portman: sons Lucas, 18, and Viktor, 12, and daughter Neva, 13.