Natalia Bryant Attends Her Second Prom in a Gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana Floral-Print Dress

Natalia Bryant's taking on prom — again!

After attending her senior prom earlier this month, the 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant went to a second prom celebration and shared a look at her designer dress on Instagram.

Natalia posted an Instagram Reel captioned "promx2" where she filmed herself in casual clothing before switching into her glam prom look: a floral-print fit-and-flare Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Natalia wore her hair blown out in a sleek, straight center-parted style and complemented the colorful confection with some dark, smoky eyeshadow and false lashes.

"Yassss Nani Boo! So pretty 🥰," singer Ciara (and Bryant family friend) commented.

Both Natalia and her mom Vanessa shared another photo on their Instagram Stories of the 18-year-old smiling wide with her prom date who looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie. "Prom Deux," Vanessa captioned the photo.

For her first prom night, Natalia opted for a pink off-the-shoulder tea-length tulle gown. "Prom! 💗" she captioned the smiley snap shared on Instagram.

Natalia accessorized with a simple pendant necklace, beige sandals and (of course!) a matching pink and white corsage. She wore her long black hair in loose waves and sported a natural peach-toned makeup look.

In an Instagram post shared a day after her first prom experience, Vanessa explained that Natalia had missed Saturday's induction ceremony (where her late dad was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame) because her senior prom fell on the same night.

While Natalia joined her mom the day prior in receiving Kobe's Hall of Fame jacket and ring during the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala, Vanessa didn't want her daughter to "miss out" on a "once in a lifetime" experience. So, they figured out a plan to get her home just in time for the big night.

Vanessa also shared a photo of her daughter before heading to the event, standing with Russell Wilson and Ciara with the caption, "Off to prom (yesterday)," she wrote.