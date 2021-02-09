Natalia Bryant Signs with IMG Models: 'I Am Beyond Thrilled'

Natalia, 18, is the eldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter is launching a career in modeling.

Natalia Bryant has signed with IMG Models, the agency announced on Instagram Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said in a statement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

"I am beyond thrilled and so honored to be a part of the IMG family!" Natalia wrote on her Instagram Stories, reposting her headshot from IMG.

Vanessa Bryant also shared IMG's original announcement on her Instagram Stories and added a GIF that said "I am so proud of you."

Natalia shared her mom's post and added, "Thank you momma."

Image zoom Natalia Bryant | Credit: natalia bryant

The Bryant family celebrated Natalia's 18th birthday last month, and Vanessa marked the day with several throwback photos of Kobe, who died alongside their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa and Kobe also share daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1.

Vanessa, 38, celebrated her eldest daughter with photos of Natalia with Kobe and another post with a more recent photo and a sweet note.

RELATED VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Outing with Girls a Year After Loss of Kobe & Gianna: 'Missing My Babies'

"Dear Natalia, Happy Birthday! Mommy and Daddy are so proud of the young lady that you are," Vanessa wrote. "You have displayed so much strength and grace throughout the most difficult year of our lives. Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters."

Vanessa called Natalia an "incredible big sister" and "a beautiful role model" and thanked her "for being kind, polite and gracious in everything that you do. You have no idea how happy and proud mommy and daddy are that you're our daughter."

"We love you always and forever, forever and always," she added. "Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa! Love always, Mommy, Daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko❤️."

Natalia later shared a photo of her birthday balloons, which included two in the shape of the number "18."