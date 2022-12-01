Natalia Bryant Shows Off 'Soft Cinnamon' Hair Color Transformation — See Her New Look!

Natalia Bryant is heading into winter with a new 'do.

The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant showed off her "soft cinnamon" hair color on Instagram this week, a subtle change from her traditionally dark hue. In a photo shot in her car, Bryant, 19, wears her long hair in soft waves with her curtain bangs framing her face.

The sunlight catches the subtle hints of red in her new hair shade, making her lighter strands truly shine.

Bryant's photo caught the attention of plenty of her famous friends, including Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, who commented, "You stunned." Nicola Peltz Beckham chimed in with a simple, "YESSSS." And former L.A. Lakers star Pau Gasol, who was close friends with Bryant's father, left her three red heart emojis.

Bryant, who signed a modeling contract with IMG last year, has already started making her mark on the fashion world. In November, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded Saint Laurent dress.

She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The young model told her agency, IMG Models, in a video last fall that her mom, Vanessa Bryant, is her style inspiration.

"I probably take the most style tips from my mom," she said with a laugh.

According to the teen, her favorite aspect about fashion is that she can always find "inspiration from other people."

"I love how fashion inspires different people from different cultures and different parts of the country," she explained. "You can gain inspiration from everywhere and anyone, and I think that's the most beautiful part about fashion is that you can find inspiration anywhere."

And while Bryant pulls her inspiration from her mom, she said in the same interview that she gets her motivation from her dad — especially when it comes to someday winning an Oscar.

Recalling their mutual love of cinema, Bryant shared, "My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on movie marathons. And then we'd always analyze as many movies as we can and we'd talk about it for months."

Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant with two of their daughters, Natalia and Gianna, in 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Anywhere we'd go we'd just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are," she added.

"I think it's just so cool how people are able to capture certain scenes [and] certain aesthetics and they're able to make the audience feel a certain way," she said of the film industry. "I'm a big crier at movies so I'm like how did they make me cry about that scene? I want to be able to do that. I want to be able to make those audiences feel the same way that I did."

She shared that in the next 10 years, she wants to have an Oscar, and she wants to be able to combine her love of movies and fashion to do it.

"I think combining my two passions, that's just amazing," she said. "I want to be able to do that."