Natalia Bryant Shows Off 'Soft Cinnamon' Hair Color Transformation — See Her New Look!

The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant lightened her locks for the holiday season

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 1, 2022 02:30 PM
natalia bryant
Photo: natalia bryant/instagram (2)

Natalia Bryant is heading into winter with a new 'do.

The model and daughter of late NBA star Kobe Bryant showed off her "soft cinnamon" hair color on Instagram this week, a subtle change from her traditionally dark hue. In a photo shot in her car, Bryant, 19, wears her long hair in soft waves with her curtain bangs framing her face.

The sunlight catches the subtle hints of red in her new hair shade, making her lighter strands truly shine.

Bryant's photo caught the attention of plenty of her famous friends, including Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, who commented, "You stunned." Nicola Peltz Beckham chimed in with a simple, "YESSSS." And former L.A. Lakers star Pau Gasol, who was close friends with Bryant's father, left her three red heart emojis.

Bryant, who signed a modeling contract with IMG last year, has already started making her mark on the fashion world. In November, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded Saint Laurent dress.

She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (13611770bj) Natalia Bryant CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The young model told her agency, IMG Models, in a video last fall that her mom, Vanessa Bryant, is her style inspiration.

"I probably take the most style tips from my mom," she said with a laugh.

According to the teen, her favorite aspect about fashion is that she can always find "inspiration from other people."

"I love how fashion inspires different people from different cultures and different parts of the country," she explained. "You can gain inspiration from everywhere and anyone, and I think that's the most beautiful part about fashion is that you can find inspiration anywhere."

And while Bryant pulls her inspiration from her mom, she said in the same interview that she gets her motivation from her dad — especially when it comes to someday winning an Oscar.

Recalling their mutual love of cinema, Bryant shared, "My dad and I would always watch as many movies as we can and we'd go on movie marathons. And then we'd always analyze as many movies as we can and we'd talk about it for months."

Vanessa Laine Bryant, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant with two of their daughters, Natalia and Gianna, in 2018. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Anywhere we'd go we'd just keep talking about different films and how it, like, reminds us of where we are," she added.

"I think it's just so cool how people are able to capture certain scenes [and] certain aesthetics and they're able to make the audience feel a certain way," she said of the film industry. "I'm a big crier at movies so I'm like how did they make me cry about that scene? I want to be able to do that. I want to be able to make those audiences feel the same way that I did."

She shared that in the next 10 years, she wants to have an Oscar, and she wants to be able to combine her love of movies and fashion to do it.

"I think combining my two passions, that's just amazing," she said. "I want to be able to do that."

Related Articles
GETTING TO KNOW: Natalia Bryant; Kobe Bryant
Natalia Bryant Says Her Dad Kobe Inspires Her to Someday Win an Oscar Just Like Him
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Natalia Bryant attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards
VANESSA BRYANT, NATALIA BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant Laughs and Parties with Daughter Natalia During USC's Family Weekend — See Photos!
natalia bryant
Natalia Bryant Dazzles in Plunging Teal Gown at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding
Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant
Pau Gasol Remembers Kobe Bryant on Anniversary of His Close Friend's Death: 'I Miss You'
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe A Happy 44th Birthday: 'I Love You'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal attends the grand opening of Shaquille's At L.A. Live at LA Live on March 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Vanessa Bryant attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "House Of Gucci" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Shaquille O'Neal Shows Support for Vanessa Bryant in Ongoing Lawsuit: 'I Feel for Her'
Vanessa Bryant Brings Daughters to the City Kobe Bryant Lived in as a Child During Italian Vacation. https://www.instagram.com/vanessabryant/.
Vanessa Bryant Brings Daughters to the Italian City Where Kobe Bryant Lived as a Child: Photos
Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Wish Gigi Bryant a Happy 16th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CdBMzV-rmSa/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Wish Gigi Bryant a Happy 16th Birthday: 'Love You Always'
Kobe Bryant
From NBA Star to Devoted Family Man: Kobe Bryant's Life in Photos
Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Shares Throwback of ​​Late Husband Kobe's Historic 81-Point Lakers Game
tracee ellis ross, lily james, zendaya
See the Best Beauty Looks at the 2022 Oscars
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant Says Mom Vanessa Is Her Style Muse: 'You Can Find Inspiration Anywhere'
natalia bryant
Natalia Bryant Signs with IMG Models: 'I Am Beyond Thrilled'
The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion
Natalia Bryant Makes Her Met Gala Debut—See Her 1960s-Inspired Glam!
THIS MOTHER’S DAY, BVLGARI AND VOGUE DEBUT SHORT FILM CAMPAIGN ‘A MOTHER’S LEGACY’ STARRING VANESSA & NATALIA BRYANT
Vanessa and Natalia Bryant Star in Bulgari Mother's Day Campaign: My Mom Is the 'Strongest Person'