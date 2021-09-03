Natalia Bryant Says Mom Vanessa Is Her Style Muse: 'You Can Find Inspiration Anywhere'

When it comes to fashion, Natalia Bryant finds the best inspiration within her family.

The 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant — who signed with IMG Models in February — opened up about her sartorial influences in a Q&A video released by the agency on Thursday, sharing that her mother is actually her go-to person for advice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I probably take the most style tips from my mom," she said with a laugh.

According to the teen, her favorite aspect about fashion is that she can always find "inspiration from other people."

"I love how fashion inspires different people from different cultures and different parts of the country," she explained. "You can gain inspiration from everywhere and anyone, and I think that's the most beautiful part about fashion is that you can find inspiration anywhere."

Natalia spoke about her mom, 39, being a guiding force earlier this year when the two starred in a short film for Bulgari and Vogue titled A Mother's Legacy. The project, which also featured Melanie Griffith and Stella Banderas, centered around the bond between a mother and daughter and the important life lessons one generation passes on to another.

"Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first," Natalia told Vogue, when speaking about the film. "Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident and like who I am, my morals and views. That's definitely helped shape who I am as an individual."

Natalia Bryant Credit: Natalia Bryant/instagram

Vanessa also had nothing but loving words about Natalia when she spoke with PEOPLE for March's Women Changing the World issue. "I'm extremely proud of Natalia," she said.

The mom, who calls Natalia her "right-hand woman," also praised the resilience Natalia has shown since the deaths of her father and younger sister Gianna "Gigi" Bryant last year.

"On top of her own grief, she has balanced her senior year of high school, applying to colleges, nurturing her sisters, and just recently signing her own modeling contract with IMG," Vanessa said at the time.