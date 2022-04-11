Natalia Bryant Dazzles in Plunging Teal Gown at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding

The University of Southern California freshman wished the couple well in a celebratory Instagram post

Natalia Bryant is a best-dressed wedding guest!

On Sunday, the 19-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant posted photos to Instagram of the gown she wore to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding over the weekend. The model rocked a plunging teal Roberto Cavalli gown paired with a silver clutch purse and matching heels. She finished the look with a sleek braided ponytail.

"Had the most amazing time this weekend celebrating the love of two of the sweetest people I know ❤️," Natalia captioned the post. "Nicola and Brooklyn, thank you so much for having me. You two are so incredibly loved. Congratulations @nicolaannepeltz @brooklynbeckham."

Vanessa, 39, commented below, raving about her daughter's look for the event. "GORGEOUS!!!! 😍❤️🔥😘," the proud mom wrote, before sharing the photos on her own Instagram, adding, "My baby! 😍🥰❤️😘."

natalia bryant Credit: natalia bryant/instagram

Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant black-tie affair held on Peltz's family estate, with plenty of room for three oceanfront tents.

The couple planned a multi-day celebration with guests arriving on Friday for welcome cocktails ahead of Saturday afternoon's wedding and reception. The nuptials included a traditional Jewish ceremony, with Nicola's grandma serving as her maid of honor, a source told PEOPLE exclusively.

According to the insider, orchids hung from the ceiling for the chuppah while the "short but sweet" ceremony also featured an elevated runway, with water and floating flowers on each side. The bride and groom did their own vows in front of their nearly 600 guests and a rabbi.

Following the wedding ceremony, Nicola also commented under Natalia's post, writing, "ANGEL BEAUTY GIRL."

Having fun with fashion, the IMG model and University of Southern California freshman previously revealed in a Q&A video released by her modeling agency that her mom Vanessa is her go-to for style advice.

"I probably take the most style tips from my mom," Natalia said in the September 2021 clip.

According to the teen, her favorite thing about fashion is how wide it reaches.