Natalia Bryant Wore a Pretty Pink Prom Dress for Her Big Night: See the Pic

Natalia Bryant made the most of her final days of high school.

After attending her senior prom on Saturday, the 18-year-old daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant posted an Instagram photo on Monday of the pink off-the-shoulder tea-length tulle gown she wore for the big night. "Prom! 💗" she captioned the smiley snap.

Natalia accessorized with a simple pendant necklace, beige sandals and (of course!) a matching pink and white corsage. She wore her long black hair in loose waves and sported a natural peach-toned makeup look.

"💗💗💗💗💗💗 wowza," Yara Shahidi wrote on Instagram. "I love you baby! 😘❤️" Vanessa, 39, added.

Kelly Roland, Dakota Fanning, Millie Bobby Brown, Lily Collins, Ciara and more also left sweet comments and emojis under Natalia's post.

The 18-year-old, who will attend the University of Southern California in the fall, also posted a photo on her Instagram Story of how Vanessa and celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss decorated the Bryant house to celebrate the special occasion.

"Thank you so so much," she wrote over the snap, which showcased a pink balloon-covered ceiling, a matching flower centerpiece and letter balloons that spelled out "PROM."

natalia bryant, vanessa bryant Credit: Natalia Bryant/Instagram

During Natalia's prom, her late dad was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Vanessa accepted the honorary award on the late NBA star's behalf and gave a moving speech about her beloved husband's career. Natalia did not attend the ceremony event with her mom but joined Vanessa the day prior in receiving Kobe's Hall of Fame jacket and ring during the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, Vanessa explained that Natalia had missed Saturday's induction ceremony because the event fell on the same night as her senior prom and Vanessa didn't want her daughter to "miss out" on a "once in a lifetime" experience.

In a follow-up post, Vanessa shared a photo of her daughter standing in the middle of family friends Russell Wilson and Ciara with the caption, "Off to prom (yesterday)," she said referring to Saturday evening.