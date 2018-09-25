Fashion retailer Nasty Gal announced “we’re finally joining the party!” with the debut of an all-new extended size capsule collection. But some shoppers think the line, which comes in sizes 0 to 18, isn’t progressive enough.

“F— all the way off @NastyGal. Y’all still don’t like fat people. If you did, you’d realize that fatness is above a size 18 and bad fatties deserve clothing, too. No matter how much you hate them. Oh and fatness is a party BUT YOURE NOT INVITED. ✌🏻,” one woman tweeted after learning the extended sizes didn’t go up to 24 (typically a standard in the plus-size range).

In a press release, Nasty Gal said, “So here’s the thing–confidence, fearlessness, and individuality make up the core of who we are, but size inclusivity was not always part of the conversation. Safe to say, we were overdue for a change. Which is why we’re excited to finally introduce our new fall capsule–a super rad lineup of transitional pieces, available in sizes 0-18. You read that right, we’re finally joining the party.”

Others took offensive to the tagline in the brand’s press release, which implies that carrying larger size clothing is a “party.”

“Why isn’t the tag line “We’re finally jumping on a band wagon, we don’t actually care about,” one person tweeted.

Nasty Gal addressed the backlash in a statement shared to PEOPLE. “Nasty Gal is excited to offer customers a new capsule collection with extended sizes up to 18 as its first step toward creating more inclusive sizing options. Please stay with us as we hope to introduce an even greater range of sizes in the near future, allowing everyone to enjoy our brand,” the label said.

Others have praised the brand, founded by businesswoman Sophia Amoruso, for becoming more inclusive. “Yaaaaaasssssss,” one Instagram user commented on Nasty Gal’s announcement post.

Another user said, “This was 100% needed i nearly unfollowed and stopped buying clothes for @nastygal . But I might just be won over 🤗”

Someone else exclaimed, “NASTY GAL HAS PLUS SIZES NOW !!!!!!!!!!!! IM SO HAPPY !!!!!!!”