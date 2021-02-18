Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Shares Photos from Her Cheeks, Chin and Jawline Enhancement

The Bravo alum opened up about her decision to get dermal filler on Instagram

Naomie Olindo is proudly showing off her results from a recent cosmetic enhancement.

Earlier this month, the former Southern Charm star, 28, received dermal filler to tweak her cheeks, chin and jawline, and spoke candidly about her decision.

Sharing a series of posts on her Instagram Story, according to Bravo, Olindo opened up about the changes she underwent, writing, "Y'all know I hate it when people try to judge about Botox/fillers."

"It is absolutely okay to do exactly what you want to do and not be ashamed about it," she added, also including before and after shots of her side profile after a visit to aesthetic medicine physician assistant, Cameron Moskos.

In another post, Olindo thanked Moskos for the work she did, noting, "Such a subtle and natural difference on my jawline."

Following Olindo's cosmetic procedure, Moskos — who works for Plastic Surgery of The Carolinas — also documented some behind-the-scenes looks from her time with the television personality, including a time-lapse video that shows the boutique owner receiving the injections.

"Oh hey, gorgeous!" Moskos began the caption of her post. "This beauty came to see me a few weeks ago for a little rejuvenation!"

Noting that the pair "discussed her aesthetic goals and decided on a plan that included using dermal filler to enhance her cheeks, chin, and jawline," Moskos added, "Oh, and of course a little Botox sprinkle!"

Back in 2018, Olindo got a nose job and detailed the post-surgery recovery with fans on Instagram. She told BravoTV at the time that the procedure "was something I've wanted since I was 8 years old."

She later told PEOPLE that she felt "really good" about her decision.