Naomi Watts's Sizzling Baby Bump Style

With baby No. 2 on the way, Watts shows off a whirlwind of chic looks, from barely showing to almost due. By Katherine Kluznik Rentmeester
By People Staff Updated January 25, 2022 02:17 PM

OCTOBER 15

Credit: Ramey

After catching a ride on the back of longtime love Liev Schreiber’s Vespa scooter, the actress strides through the streets of N.Y.C. with helmet in hand, wearing a belted gray dress accented with a plum scarf and chic black flats.

OCTOBER 13

Credit: B. Ach/INF

The actress looks regal in a bump-grazing purple frock paired with trendy black booties and a serpentine statement necklace for the Filth and Wisdom premiere in Manhattan.

OCTOBER 12

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Everett Collection

Never sacrificing style for comfort, the mom-to-be hits the N.Y.C. screening of The Wrestler in fitted black jeans, a stretchy top and jacket, and a brimmed tweed hat.

OCTOBER 3

Credit: Fame

The actress indulges in a girls’ day out in London in skinny black jeans, a rose cotton top and metallic flats.

SEPTEMBER 29

Credit: Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

Pairing her stretchy black top and cuffed yoga pants with a striped scarf and neutral tote, the Aussie star stays chic on a stroll through Santa Monica.

SEPTEMBER 26

Credit: Fame

Keeping comfy in her favorite yoga pants, Watts paired them with a blue printed tank and comfy sandals while running errands in L.A.

SEPTEMBER 25

Credit: Marcos Vasquez/Ramey

Doing a little shopping in a white and red embroidered frock after leaving a Santa Monica nail salon, Watts plays up her ever-growing bump with a skinny black belt slung low across her belly.

SEPTEMBER 24

Credit: CNB/Finalpixx

Keeping active – and stylish – Naomi tries a little power-walking in the California sun in rolled shorts, a long-sleeved yellow T-shirt and a ray-shielding cap.

SEPTEMBER 24

Credit: Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

Same day, different look! Watts does a little shopping for her baby in Santa Monica in a loose Velvet for A Pea in the Pod printed dress accented with a red and white cotton scarf knotted at her neck.

SEPTEMBER 23

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News

Her due date may be just months away, but that doesn’t stop the svelte star from showing a little leg in denim short-shorts. She keeps from looking over-exposed in a long-sleeved striped Mimi Maternity T-shirt and her favorite metallic flats.

SEPTEMBER 25

Credit: Snapper Media / Splash News

Where’s Naomi? The star’s not hard to spot with her red-and-white striped shirt peeking out from under her denim jumper, which she pairs with black leggings for an all-in-the-family lunch with son Alexander, her mom and grandma in her native Australia.

SEPTEMBER 9

Credit: Freddy Baez/Ramey

It’s all about easy elegance as Naomi leaves her apartment in black wide-leg trousers and a black and white color-block top. She accessorizes the look with her son in one hand and a tan YSL tote in the other.

SEPTEMBER 8

Credit: Steve Connolly/startraks

Looking boho chic, the actress hits New York’s city streets in a white cotton frock that accents her growing bump, a brown tote, gladiators and a double-strand necklace.

SEPTEMBER 8

Credit: Luis Guerra Jr. & Rodrigo Guerra/Ramey

That same day, the star tries out a patchwork top and blue capris to take a stroll with baby Alexander and his dad, Liev Schreiber.

SEPTEMBER 7

Credit: Steve Mack/FilmMagic

Naomi dazzles at a 40th anniversary party for Calvin Klein during New York Fashion Week in a one-armed black frock that plays up her growing belly.

SEPTEMBER 4

Credit: Brian Flannery/Flynet

The star makes the most of her bump with a chic black belt that circles her embroidered pink cotton dress while exploring the East Village in N.Y.C.

JULY 29

Credit: Vila/Anderson/Bauer-Griffin

No announcement yet, but when the star was snapped in N.Y.C. in street-friendly silver sandals, a Mulberry tote and a figure-exposing gray frock, the baby rumors swing into full force.

JUNE 18

Credit: DiScuillo/Bauer-Griffin

The trim actress heads back to her N.Y.C. apartment sporting a chic – but suspiciously loose – black minidress, flats and oversized bag.

JUNE 1

Credit: Ron Asadorian / Splash News

Her son Alexander had not yet celebrated his first birthday yet, but the baggy jeans and top Naomi wears out and about in N.Y.C. hinted that there might be a new addition to the family soon.

