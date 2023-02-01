Lifestyle Style The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Chosen by Naomi Watts "On Valentine's Day it's important to take the time to appreciate and celebrate the meaningful connections in your life," Watts, 54, tells PEOPLE. Here the star and founder of Stripes, a beauty brand committed to self-care, shares her picks for everyone on your list By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 03:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock 01 of 15 Chic Case "Everything from this brand is cool. This would be perfect for a friend." Buy It! Clare V. Card Envelope, $75; clarev.com 02 of 15 Soothing Serum Watts launched her menopause wellness brand Stripes in 2022. She says this hyaluronic acid hydrator is great for anyone with dry or sensitive skin: "I cannot get enough of it, so it's the gift I'm giving myself." Buy It! Stripes The Power Move, $85; iamstripes.com 03 of 15 Sweet Treat With flavors ranging from caramel to rose, the famed French bakery's macarons are an extra-special "gesture for your mum or mother-in-law." Buy It! Ladurée Gift Box, $30 for 8; laduree.us 04 of 15 Stylish Frames "Everyone loves these glasses: men, women, all my old mates." Buy It! Caddis Hooper Reading Glasses, $109; caddislife.com 05 of 15 Must-Have Charger "This is for my kids [Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15], who keep nicking mine!" Buy It! Courant Catch:1 Essentials, $40; staycourant.com 06 of 15 Statement Stems "Not to sound like a cliché, but I'm a sucker for flowers. A gorgeous bouquet and a romantic dinner? Yes, please." Buy It! Flowerbx Mint Parrot Tulips, $75; flowerbx.com 07 of 15 Feel-Good Book "When things get a bit too dark and cynical, it's good to revert to something sentimental." Enter: this collection of uplifting poetry. Buy It! How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope, $15; bookshop.org 08 of 15 Giant Chocolate Bar "I love chocolate," Watts says. These bars come in more than a dozen flavors. Buy It! Tony's Chocolonely, $6.50; tonyschocolonely.com 09 of 15 Luxe Body Cleanser Watts calls this gel "a gorgeous-smelling household staple for anyone on your list." Buy It! Costa Brazil Nutrient-Rich Hand and Body Wash, $48; ondabeauty.com 10 of 15 Cute Cards "The older I get, the more I realize playing a game of cards is the most fun. If I can get my kids to join too, it's a win-win." Buy It! Zazzle Candy Hearts Pattern Playing Cards, $10; zazzle.com 11 of 15 Specialty Salts Created by celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, these popular blends are "the perfect hostess gift." Buy It! Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio, $30; jenniferfisherjewelry.com 12 of 15 A Classic Polo "For any of the men in your life… boyfriends, dads, brothers, whoever! This is a timeless present." Buy It! GoodLife Polo, $88; goodlifeclothing.com 13 of 15 Crisp Rosé "Who doesn't love a nice glass of rosé? This beautiful bottle is a perfect, easy year-round gift." Buy It! Wolffer Rosé, $26; store.wolffer.com 14 of 15 Trendy Tanks "An essential, good for every day-to-night activity." Buy It! Sold Out NYC The Not So Basic Tank, $85; soldout.nyc.com 15 of 15 Sleek Serving Boards "Made in California, these serving boards are perfect for a chocolate and strawberry platter." Buy It! Studio Inko Walnut Cutting & Serving Board, $75, sunnyspop.com