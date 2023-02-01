The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Chosen by Naomi Watts

"On Valentine's Day it's important to take the time to appreciate and celebrate the meaningful connections in your life," Watts, 54, tells PEOPLE. Here the star and founder of Stripes, a beauty brand committed to self-care, shares her picks for everyone on your list 

February 1, 2023
Chic Case

Card-Envelope-Case-Cuoio-Perf

"Everything from this brand is cool. This would be perfect for a friend."

Buy It! Clare V. Card Envelope, $75; clarev.com

02 of 15

Soothing Serum

naomi watts valentines gift guide

Watts launched her menopause wellness brand Stripes in 2022. She says this hyaluronic acid hydrator is great for anyone with dry or sensitive skin: "I cannot get enough of it, so it's the gift I'm giving myself."

Buy It! Stripes The Power Move, $85; iamstripes.com

03 of 15

Sweet Treat

laduree

With flavors ranging from caramel to rose, the famed French bakery's macarons are an extra-special "gesture for your mum or mother-in-law."

Buy It! Ladurée Gift Box, $30 for 8; laduree.us

04 of 15

Stylish Frames

Caddis_sunglasses

"Everyone loves these glasses: men, women, all my old mates."

Buy It! Caddis Hooper Reading Glasses, $109; caddislife.com

05 of 15

Must-Have Charger

CT_VM_Essentials_Catch1_Forest

"This is for my kids [Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15], who keep nicking mine!"

Buy It! Courant Catch:1 Essentials, $40; staycourant.com

06 of 15

Statement Stems

FBX-Vase-Wrap

"Not to sound like a cliché, but I'm a sucker for flowers. A gorgeous bouquet and a romantic dinner? Yes, please."

Buy It! Flowerbx Mint Parrot Tulips, $75; flowerbx.com

07 of 15

Feel-Good Book

Storey_HowtoLoveWorld_Cover_RGB

"When things get a bit too dark and cynical, it's good to revert to something sentimental." Enter: this collection of uplifting poetry.

Buy It! How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope, $15; bookshop.org

08 of 15

Giant Chocolate Bar

Fotostudio Beerling

"I love chocolate," Watts says. These bars come in more than a dozen flavors.

Buy It! Tony's Chocolonely, $6.50; tonyschocolonely.com

09 of 15

Luxe Body Cleanser

costa-brazil-hand-body-wash

Watts calls this gel "a gorgeous-smelling household staple for anyone on your list."

Buy It! Costa Brazil Nutrient-Rich Hand and Body Wash, $48; ondabeauty.com

10 of 15

Cute Cards

Valentines-Day-Candy-Hearts-Pattern-Playing-Cards_silo

"The older I get, the more I realize playing a game of cards is the most fun. If I can get my kids to join too, it's a win-win."

Buy It! Zazzle Candy Hearts Pattern Playing Cards, $10; zazzle.com

11 of 15

Specialty Salts

BUILD-YOUR-OWN-JF-SALT-TRIO

Created by celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, these popular blends are "the perfect hostess gift."

Buy It! Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio, $30; jenniferfisherjewelry.com

12 of 15

A Classic Polo

good-life

"For any of the men in your life… boyfriends, dads, brothers, whoever! This is a timeless present."

Buy It! GoodLife Polo, $88; goodlifeclothing.com

13 of 15

Crisp Rosé

Wolffer-2021-summerinabottle

"Who doesn't love a nice glass of rosé? This beautiful bottle is a perfect, easy year-round gift."

Buy It! Wolffer Rosé, $26; store.wolffer.com

14 of 15

Trendy Tanks

naomi watts valentines gift guide

"An essential, good for every day-to-night activity."

Buy It! Sold Out NYC The Not So Basic Tank, $85; soldout.nyc.com

15 of 15

Sleek Serving Boards

naomi watts valentines gift guide

"Made in California, these serving boards are perfect for a chocolate and strawberry platter."

Buy It! Studio Inko Walnut Cutting & Serving Board, $75, sunnyspop.com

