The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Chosen by Naomi Watts

01 of 15 Chic Case "Everything from this brand is cool. This would be perfect for a friend." Buy It! Clare V. Card Envelope, $75; clarev.com

02 of 15 Soothing Serum Watts launched her menopause wellness brand Stripes in 2022. She says this hyaluronic acid hydrator is great for anyone with dry or sensitive skin: "I cannot get enough of it, so it's the gift I'm giving myself." Buy It! Stripes The Power Move, $85; iamstripes.com

03 of 15 Sweet Treat With flavors ranging from caramel to rose, the famed French bakery's macarons are an extra-special "gesture for your mum or mother-in-law." Buy It! Ladurée Gift Box, $30 for 8; laduree.us

04 of 15 Stylish Frames "Everyone loves these glasses: men, women, all my old mates." Buy It! Caddis Hooper Reading Glasses, $109; caddislife.com

05 of 15 Must-Have Charger "This is for my kids [Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15], who keep nicking mine!" Buy It! Courant Catch:1 Essentials, $40; staycourant.com

06 of 15 Statement Stems "Not to sound like a cliché, but I'm a sucker for flowers. A gorgeous bouquet and a romantic dinner? Yes, please." Buy It! Flowerbx Mint Parrot Tulips, $75; flowerbx.com

07 of 15 Feel-Good Book "When things get a bit too dark and cynical, it's good to revert to something sentimental." Enter: this collection of uplifting poetry. Buy It! How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope, $15; bookshop.org

08 of 15 Giant Chocolate Bar "I love chocolate," Watts says. These bars come in more than a dozen flavors. Buy It! Tony's Chocolonely, $6.50; tonyschocolonely.com

09 of 15 Luxe Body Cleanser Watts calls this gel "a gorgeous-smelling household staple for anyone on your list." Buy It! Costa Brazil Nutrient-Rich Hand and Body Wash, $48; ondabeauty.com

10 of 15 Cute Cards "The older I get, the more I realize playing a game of cards is the most fun. If I can get my kids to join too, it's a win-win." Buy It! Zazzle Candy Hearts Pattern Playing Cards, $10; zazzle.com

11 of 15 Specialty Salts Created by celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, these popular blends are "the perfect hostess gift." Buy It! Jennifer Fisher Salt Trio, $30; jenniferfisherjewelry.com

12 of 15 A Classic Polo "For any of the men in your life… boyfriends, dads, brothers, whoever! This is a timeless present." Buy It! GoodLife Polo, $88; goodlifeclothing.com

13 of 15 Crisp Rosé "Who doesn't love a nice glass of rosé? This beautiful bottle is a perfect, easy year-round gift." Buy It! Wolffer Rosé, $26; store.wolffer.com

14 of 15 Trendy Tanks "An essential, good for every day-to-night activity." Buy It! Sold Out NYC The Not So Basic Tank, $85; soldout.nyc.com