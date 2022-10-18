Naomi Watts is opening up about plastic surgery.

In special issue of InStyle focused on menopause, The Mulholland Drive actress talked about beauty ideals for aging women and whether or not she'd ever get plastic surgery.

In her latest film, Goodnight Mommy, Watts' character gets plastic surgery in an effort to look and stay young. When asked if she'd ever do that same, Watts, 54, revealed she's seriously considered it.

"I've done plenty of research and have gotten close at times and thought about doing it," she told InStyle. "And that's not to say that I won't one day. If I knew I could look great and just like myself but less tired, I'd happily do what needs to be done."

Naomi Watts. JOSEFINA SANTOS

Watts said it's a personal choice and nothing to be ashamed of. "I don't think we should ever shame anyone who's made that choice because everyone should approach it at their own level."

In the InStyle interview, the actress also talked about her experience with aging in Hollywood. "My career didn't really start until my early 30s; that was when Mulholland Drive came out," she said. "At that time, I was also being told that your career would be over around your 40s."

"That didn't make any sense to me," Watts continued. "Someone said to me, 'Well it's when you become unf---able.' I was so put off and struck by that statement. I guessed that meant when you can no longer produce children, but so then what? Oh, I get it, the older women play the villain or the mad, crazy lady."

Watts also talked about the differences between men and women aging in the entertainment industry. "We as society look at men as they age and think they get more attractive," she told InStyle.

"They get wiser, more powerful, and more desirable, and no man is talking to another man really about how they wish they could look better," she continued. "They may talk about their aches and pains, but there's no real pressure. It just feels like an unfair playing field, and I wish the conversation wasn't there at all."

InStyle's special issue tackled the topic of menopause, and Watts didn't shy away from sharing her own experience of perimenopause. ​​

"There is a point in time during perimenopause that you do feel like you're losing yourself, but I would like to see more information about how you do get yourself back," Watts said. "And when you get yourself back, you are actually the most authentic version of yourself because you're not a victim to your hormones anymore."

Watts recently launches Stripes, a beauty brand focused on tackling the symptoms — and stigma — of menopause.