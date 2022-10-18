Naomi Watts Gets Real About Plastic Surgery, Admits She's 'Gotten Close at Times' 

The Watcher actress tells InStyle that going under the knife is not off the table: "Not to say I won’t one day"

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw all of Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Senior Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. She graduated Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelors in Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 05:54 PM
Naomi Watts; InStyle; Photo: JOSEFINA SANTOS
Naomi Watts. Photo: JOSEFINA SANTOS

Naomi Watts is opening up about plastic surgery.

In special issue of InStyle focused on menopause, The Mulholland Drive actress talked about beauty ideals for aging women and whether or not she'd ever get plastic surgery.

In her latest film, Goodnight Mommy, Watts' character gets plastic surgery in an effort to look and stay young. When asked if she'd ever do that same, Watts, 54, revealed she's seriously considered it.

"I've done plenty of research and have gotten close at times and thought about doing it," she told InStyle. "And that's not to say that I won't one day. If I knew I could look great and just like myself but less tired, I'd happily do what needs to be done."

Naomi Watts; InStyle; Photo: JOSEFINA SANTOS
Naomi Watts. JOSEFINA SANTOS

Watts said it's a personal choice and nothing to be ashamed of. "I don't think we should ever shame anyone who's made that choice because everyone should approach it at their own level."

In the InStyle interview, the actress also talked about her experience with aging in Hollywood. "My career didn't really start until my early 30s; that was when Mulholland Drive came out," she said. "At that time, I was also being told that your career would be over around your 40s."

"That didn't make any sense to me," Watts continued. "Someone said to me, 'Well it's when you become unf---able.' I was so put off and struck by that statement. I guessed that meant when you can no longer produce children, but so then what? Oh, I get it, the older women play the villain or the mad, crazy lady."

Watts also talked about the differences between men and women aging in the entertainment industry. "We as society look at men as they age and think they get more attractive," she told InStyle.

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Watts Stars in the Hair-Raising Thriller 'The Desperate Hour'

"They get wiser, more powerful, and more desirable, and no man is talking to another man really about how they wish they could look better," she continued. "They may talk about their aches and pains, but there's no real pressure. It just feels like an unfair playing field, and I wish the conversation wasn't there at all."

InStyle's special issue tackled the topic of menopause, and Watts didn't shy away from sharing her own experience of perimenopause. ​​

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There is a point in time during perimenopause that you do feel like you're losing yourself, but I would like to see more information about how you do get yourself back," Watts said. "And when you get yourself back, you are actually the most authentic version of yourself because you're not a victim to your hormones anymore."

Watts recently launches Stripes, a beauty brand focused on tackling the symptoms — and stigma — of menopause.

Related Articles
Naomi Watts, The New Pause Symposium
Naomi Watts Says She Was in Perimenopause at 36 as She Was Trying to Have Children: 'I Was So Alone'
Naomi Watts attends the New York premiere of “The Watcher” at Paris Theater on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Naomi Watts Recalls Feeling Baby Move for the First Time Mid-Filming After Fertility Issues
StarTracks naomi watts
Naomi Watts Recalls Being Told Her Career Would Be 'Over at 40': 'That Just Made Me So Mad'
Naomi Watts, Saoirse Ronan
Naomi Watts Says She'd Want Saoirse Ronan to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She's Fantastic'
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland arrive at Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate to spend the night before her wedding to Prince Harry on May 18, 2018 in Berkshire, England.
Meghan Markle Shares 'Humbling' Story of 'Adolescent Embarrassment' in New Podcast Episode
Womaness Brand Guide skincare products
These Are the 9 Best Womaness Products of 2022
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova Shares Gym Workout, Says Staying in Shape After Menopause Is 'a Lot of Frickin' Work'
Gutsy Hillary and Chelsea Clinton
Hillary Clinton Gets Real on Menopause and Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP': 'I Admire the Audacity'
Naomi Watts talks about menopause
Naomi Watts Wants to 'Conquer the Stigma' Around Menopause: 'Getting Older Is a Privilege'
McKenzie Westmore Opens Up About Undergoing Reconstructive Surgery After Bad Filler
Actress McKenzie Westmore Opens Up About Undergoing Reconstructive Surgery After Bad Filler
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd of The Judds attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)
Naomi Judd's Autopsy Confirms Her Death by Suicide as Family Says She 'Was Dogged by an Unfair Foe'
Kelly Ripa
22 Stars Who've Opened Up About Plastic Surgery
yvonne orji
Yvonne Orji Teams with T.J. Maxx to Help Women Live Authentically – and Shares Her Own Self-Confidence Journey
Melanie Lynskey
A Psychic Told Melanie Lynskey Before 'Yellowjackets' Aired That Her Big Break Was Coming
Melanie Lynskey attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body Shamed While Filming 'Coyote Ugly' : 'I Was Already Starving Myself'
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda Is 'Not Proud' of Getting a Facelift: 'I Stopped Because I Don't Want to Look Distorted'