Naomi Watts' Diamond Ring Glistened on the 'Today' Show When Asked About Possible Engagement: Watch the Video

Naomi Watts's ring finger shined bright when she appeared on the Today show on Thursday.

The actress, 54, wore the sparkling new accessory that elicited some questions from hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

The marquise-cut diamond ring caused Kotb to comment on it.

"My eye is hurting," Kotb, 58, said. "There's like a big glint coming from some ring over here... It just struck me. It's beautiful."

Guthrie, 51, followed up, saying, "Hoda's asking if you're engaged."

Watts replied, "Oh, the brain fog."

The Twin Peaks actress didn't share more on the topic.

She and Billy Crudup made their red-carpet debut in February 2022 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Crudup, 54, was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role on The Morning Show.

The pair also attended the Emmy Awards together last year, where Crudup received an Emmy for his work on the same Apple TV+ show.

"What a night... What a dress... What a gent…," Watts wrote on Instagram with a picture of her and Crudup posing on the red carpet.

The couple was first linked together in July 2017, when they stepped out to grab a bite to eat in New York City. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they "looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands."

They starred as husband and wife on the psychological drama series Gypsy on Netflix in 2017.

Reps for Watts and Crudup have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.