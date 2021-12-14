Naomi Osaka Unveils 'Powerful' Anthem Celebrating 'Unique Identities' for Skincare Brand KINLÒ

The tennis superstar tells PEOPLE the message behind her brand's new spot is all about "being different and loving yourself"

Naomi Osaka is continuing to ace her work in the beauty space.

The four-time Grand Slam champ and activist, 24, launched KINLÒ in 2020 as a mission-first brand which put people with melanated skin at the forefront of the skincare conversation.

And she's continuing to champion inclusivity through her company's latest advertorial, launched Tuesday. In the spot, Osaka joins a diverse group of individuals who open up about learning to embrace their differences and love their skin.

"I grew up believing that my melanin was beautiful. It's a reflection of where I come from — a gift from my ancestors," Osaka says in the beginning of the clip.

KINLÒ pays homage to Osaka's bicultural heritage as both Kin and Lo mean "gold" in Japanese Haitian Creole respectively.

"Filming this campaign was such a unique process to be a part of," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I truly believe we are doing something special here with KINLÒ and these films we've created embody everything we are and aim to accomplish with this brand."

Osaka adds: "The goal of this film is to act as a powerful statement about being different and loving yourself. We wanted to feature individuals captured in environments that celebrate their unique identities and collective beauty — the things that make them glow. I hope that comes through when you watch the spot."

Osaka and the KINLÒ team also dropped a product education film, titled What Stopped You, highlighting the importance of protecting melanin-rich skin.

"For most of my life I didn't know my skin was at risk — I honestly didn't even know what type of care it needed," Osaka says in the opening of the clip which features people of color sharing that they grew up with a lack of awareness about the importance of SPF protection, as well as a lack of products on the market targeted to their skin needs.

"In this film we focused on revealing the various obstacles people have faced during the sun care journey — from products leaving white cast, to misinformation or lack of education, to family belief systems reinforcing the notion that sun care is not essential for BIPOC communities," Osaka shares. "With KINLÒ, all of this is changing."

Osaka credits KINLÒ's Golden Rays Active Sunscreen as the hero product of her skincare regimen.

"Sunscreen is such an important part of my daily skincare routine and a large part of why I created this line because I could never find one I liked that wasn't chalky or dry," Osaka tells PEOPLE. "KINLÒ's sunscreen is unlike anything I've used before and since I wear it while playing and training it's important it is sweat-proof but I like that it's tinted to not leave a white cast. It's small enough so I can bring it with me when I travel, and it will definitely be the first thing going in my bag when I travel to Australia for my tournament in January."

Osaka also highlights that her two other favorite products, the Hydrating Facial Oil and Coconut Body Oil, would make for great holiday gifts.

