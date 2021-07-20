Shop

Naomi Osaka Wore a $265 Swimsuit for Her History-Making Sports Illustrated Cover — but This Amazon Dupe Is Just $25

Shoppers say this suit is their “favorite”
By Carly Totten
July 19, 2021 08:00 PM
Before four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka makes her debut as a first-time Olympian for Japan later this week at the 2020 Tokyo Games, she was awarded another title: 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover star. Osaka wore this $265 Norma Kamali one-piece that's already selling out, but if you want to embody her sexy-meets-athletic swimsuit style for your next day by the water, this dupe from Amazon will do the trick — and it's on sale for under $30.

On the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover, Osaka wears a one-shoulder mesh panel bathing suit that highlights her toned-by-tennis physique. Similarly, the Runtlly One-Piece Swimsuit, which is backed by over 2,000 ratings, features an almost identical asymmetrical design. The suit is accented with mesh cutouts and includes a padded top for added comfort and fit.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Runtlly One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Just like Osaka's suit, the Runtlly One-Piece Swimsuit is available in black, but you can also choose from nine additional colors and designs, including blue, red, green, and navy. Available in a complete range of sizes, the suit is currently on sale for as low as $25 with a coupon.

"What a cute suit," said one reviewer who called it "comfy." "I've been eyeing this style for a couple years and finally had an excuse to purchase — I was a little nervous to buy without trying it on first, but was not disappointed. Love the flirty shoulder strap and sheer panels."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Runtlly One-Piece Swimsuit, $27.54 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

In addition to voicing how much they appreciate the style and price point, many of the more than 350 five-star reviewers note they are fans of the support the one-shoulder suit offers..

"This swimsuit is my favorite," said a repeat shopper who owns the suit in four colors. "It is flattering and surprisingly has enough hold on the chest! Would definitely recommend!"

 Add the Runtlly One-Piece Swimsuit to your summer rotation before this sale ends and the Games come to a close. 

