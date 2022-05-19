Osaka stopped by the Nike House of Innovation in Paris to check out her new collection, which features bold prints and bright colors

Naomi Osaka Sees Her New Nike Collection for First Time: 'Such a Cool Experience'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdtOt8yj_Rb/ naomiosaka's profile picture naomiosaka Verified First time seeing my collection in person 🤯😖😭!!! Such a cool experience, so grateful @nike . You can shop the new collection online now, and make sure you tag me and @nikewomen in your photos, I want to see you all wearing it!🥰 #TeamNike

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdtOt8yj_Rb/ naomiosaka's profile picture naomiosaka Verified First time seeing my collection in person 🤯😖😭!!! Such a cool experience, so grateful @nike . You can shop the new collection online now, and make sure you tag me and @nikewomen in your photos, I want to see you all wearing it!🥰 #TeamNike

Naomi Osaka is proud of all her accomplishments – on and off the court!

The four-time Grand Slam champion, 24, visited the Nike House of Innovation in Paris recently to see her new collection in person for the first time, posing for a few selfies in the store while sporting a few bright and bold printed pieces from the line.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"First time seeing my collection in person 🤯😖😭!!! Such a cool experience, so grateful @nike," she captioned a series of photos and a video on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/naomiosaka/2840993865288006415 Credit: naomiosaka/Instagram

"You can shop the new collection online now, and make sure you tag me and @nikewomen in your photos, I want to see you all wearing it!🥰 #TeamNike," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The official Instagram account of Nike Women also shared details about Osaka's stunning collection, starting with a quote from the tennis phenom in an Instagram caption posted Tuesday.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/naomiosaka/2840993865288006415 Credit: naomiosaka/Instagram

"I want people to enjoy the styling process when they're putting together their looks," read Osaka's quote. "I also think a lot of the silhouettes and color scheme feel really bold and empowering."

"From the 🎾 courts to the streets, @Naomiosaka isn't afraid to take some risks. And neither should you," the caption continued. "The inspiration behind her new collection was to create a collection for anyone, and everyone. With bold colors and silhouettes, Naomi hopes to inspire people to take chances with their style and try something new."

The star athlete's latest collaboration with Nike – she launched a special collection with the brand in 2021 for the French Open – is yet another exciting venture for Osaka.

Related Video: Naomi Osaka Skincare Brand KINLÒ Education Film, What Stopped You

"We believe that all kids — especially girls — deserve a chance to play, no matter where they come from or what they look like," Osaka previously told PEOPLE of the organization, which aims to empower young women and girls through sports, in 2021.

"The more we provide girls with opportunities to get active, the more opportunities we are giving them to become leaders in their communities."

Most recently, Osaka announced she was leaving IMG after six years to start her own agency, Evolve, with the help of her agent, Stuart Duguid. Sportico was the first to report the news.