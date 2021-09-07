Naomi Osaka Launches Functional Skincare Line KINLÒ for People of Color: 'Hope You Like It'

"Tennis can be challenging at times but it has given me this platform which I am so grateful for," Naomi Osaka said on Instagram about expanding to different ventures outside of sports

Naomi Osaka is introducing a functional skincare line.

The four-time Grand Slam champ, 23, launched her new brand KINLÒ, which is designed with people of color's needs in mind, on Tuesday. It's a "project that I've been working on with my team for the past year," Osaka explained on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As a POC I started learning about skin cancer rates affecting people like me wondered why there wasn't a great product that feels good and protects our skin," she wrote. "So I founded @kinloskin which is a functional skin care line for people with melanated skin."

"Tennis can be challenging at times but it has given me this platform which I am so grateful for and allows me to help others in ways I wouldn't have imagined otherwise," said the athlete. "Hope you like it!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Osaka's line includes an Active Golden Rays Sunscreen, Hydrating Eye Cream, Hydrating Golden Mist and a Hydrating Lip Balm. Each product is made with "clean formulations" that aim to "protect and rejuvenate melanated skin tones," according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Alongside Osaka, Dr. Naana Boakye will serve as dermatology director to ensure that the products are of the "highest efficiency" in regard to education about skin cancer while meeting the skin needs of people of color.

Of the brand — which pays homage to Osaka's bicultural heritage as both Kin and Lo mean "gold" in Japanese Haitian Creole respectively — the tennis star shared in the press release: "Bringing KINLÒ to life was a personal and professional goal of mine. I am thrilled that my first entrepreneurial endeavor will be something meaningful to my community, and I couldn't be more thankful for my team at A-Frame and GoDaddy. "

Similar to her Instagram post, Osaka expressed in the press release that she was moved to create the line after feeling as though "Black, Brown, and other melanated skin toned communities are often an after-thought in the discussion and research surrounding sun care, including being excluded from clinical studies on skin cancer."

"Additionally, there is a lack of sun protection products being made with melanated skin in mind. These points have all led me to create KINLÒ, a mission-first brand," Osaka added.

Osaka has solidified herself as a fashion entrepreneur by designing collections for Nike and Adeam, landing a Louis Vuitton brand ambassadorship, and fronting a campaign for Levi's. Earlier this year, she unveiled a collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis, marking the tennis champion's first foray into swimwear.