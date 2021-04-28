Naomi Osaka Hits Another Fashion Grand Slam with Her First Bikini Collaboration

Naomi Osaka has solidified herself as a fashion entrepreneur, designing collections for Nike and Adeam, landing a Louis Vuitton brand ambassadorship and fronting a campaign for Levi's. Her latest venture? A collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis, marking the tennis champion's first foray into swimwear.

The Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka collection (launching in two drops on May 10 and May 19 on frankiesbikinis.com) features a range of bright colors and playful prints, reflecting the Grand Slam winner's sporty-meets-feminine personal style.

Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka collection Credit: Courtesy Frankies Bikinis

As part of the collaboration, Osaka also stars in the corresponding '70s pool party-inspired campaign, modeling her own designs on a retro orange couch and a vinyl strap lounger. In the photos, the tennis pro's freshly-dyed pink hair is on full-display.

Must-have pieces from the collection include a sexy satin-inspired fabric in both pastel green and deep blue string bikinis, as well as the Osaka one-piece, which features a trendy collared polo top and and a tie at the waist.

All will be available in sizes XS - XL, with select styles offering up to 2XL. Prices will range from $80 - $190.

Osaka — who is currently ranked third in the world and made history at the 2018 US Open when she defeated Serena Williams, becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title — and Frankie's Bikini founder Francesca Aiello hope to "inspire women around the globe to feel confident in celebrating themselves in this range of swimwear," the brand said in a press release.

The tennis champion has a deep knowledge and love for fashion. In addition to Nike and Adeam, she designed a limited-edition line of handbags for Strathberry, created a custom sneaker for Comme des Garçons and says she has her sights set on designing even more in the future.

"I'd like to start my own brand one day, probably together with my sister, but for now I'm loving collab'ing with some great designers and learning the craft and the business," Osaka told PEOPLE earlier this year, referring to her older sister Mari Osaka, who is also a professional tennis player.