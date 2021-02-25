Naomi Osaka Debuts Anime-Inspired Bright Pink Hair

"Sakura could never lol," the tennis pro wrote on Instagram, referencing a popular Naruto character

Naomi Osaka is experimenting with the colorful hair trend!

On Thursday, the tennis pro, 23, debuted a new magenta shade in an Instagram post that included a reference to a pink-haired Anime character in the caption.

"Sakura could never lol," she wrote alongside the selfie.

In the photo, Osaka also rocked graphic eyeliner in a matching pink hue.

Her fans and followers loved the new look, leaving several heart eye and fire emojis in the comment section.

Even fellow professional athlete Usain Bolt complimented Osaka's new color. U wore it better @naomiosaka lol," the sprinter wrote.

Although the look is seemingly Anime-inspired, tennis player Kristie Ahn pointed out that the Grand Slam winner is also channeling superhero Lavagirl by asking if Osaka's boyfriend is her blue-haired counterpart.

"Does this make Cordae Sharkboy?" Ahn joked.

Osaka is the latest celebrity to try the pink hair trend, following in the footsteps of Kaia Gerber, Madonna and others.

In October, the "Material Girl" pop star, 62, dyed her iconic platinum blonde hair to a bubblegum pink hue with the help of London-based colorist Nicola Clarke.

"She gives me Fever..... Isnt she pretty in pink!!!! 💗💗💗," Clarke said on Instagram.

And last April, Gerber, 19, rocked a Kurt Cobain-inspired pastel hue during quarantine.

Osaka's new hair switch-up follows her impressive performance at the 2021 Australian Open where she won her fourth Grand Slam title.